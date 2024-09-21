Three diners in Delhi and Mumbai to head to for a high-tea experience

Make your evenings even more memorable by joining in for a high tea experience. Here's a recap of some of the places in Mumbai and Delhi where you can still enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of a high tea experience.
Exquisite sophistication
If you are in south Mumbai, head over to Nksha’s high tea experience, which promises to take you on a journey of gastronomic odyssey with sophisticated flavours and an array of dishes that jogs your memories. On the plate are savoury temptations like Paneer Kathi Roll or Jodhpuri Mirchi Vada, exquisite beverages like Masala Chai, Dalgona Coffee and sweet treats like Besan Nankhatai, Malai Chaap and more.
What: Nksha’s Hi Tea Menu
Location: Churchgate, Mumbai
Time: 4.30-6.30 pm
Gourmet indulgences
Steal a moment of peace with your loved ones at The Park, New Delhi and share a cuppa over high tea with them. The menu is a sophisticated range of items including Caprese Brioche Sandwiches, Smoked Salmon Canapes, Raisin Scones, Banana and Salted Caramel Cake, Sour Cherry and Chocolate Mousse , Rose Burfi along with some of the finest brews in town.
Where: Mist, The Park, New Delhi
When: 4-6 pm
Local flavours
Visit Catherines and Peshwa Pavilion at ITC Maratha, Andheri and do not miss out on their high tea menu called Chai pe Charcha. This month-long menu is all about local flavours and tea culture. You will get to experience dishes like vada pav and crispy pakodas along with a range of herbal teas and more.
Where: ITC Maratha, Andheri, Mumbai
When: 4-6 pm