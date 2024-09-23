Five unique breads from across India

India, with its vast culinary diversity, is home to a wide variety of breads that vary from region to region. Each type of bread, crafted from different grains and methods of preparation, carries a piece of India’s cultural and agricultural history. Whether baked in clay ovens, roasted on flat pans, or deep-fried, these breads complement the rich array of flavours found in Indian cuisine. From daily meals to festive feasts, Indian breads offer a delicious glimpse into the country's rich culinary traditions. Here are five unique types of Indian bread, each with its own distinct taste and significance.