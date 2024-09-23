Five unique breads from across India

India, with its vast culinary diversity, is home to a wide variety of breads that vary from region to region. Each type of bread, crafted from different grains and methods of preparation, carries a piece of India’s cultural and agricultural history. Whether baked in clay ovens, roasted on flat pans, or deep-fried, these breads complement the rich array of flavours found in Indian cuisine. From daily meals to festive feasts, Indian breads offer a delicious glimpse into the country's rich culinary traditions. Here are five unique types of Indian bread, each with its own distinct taste and significance.
Bhakri is a traditional flatbread commonly made in the rural areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Unlike the softer rotis, bhakri is dense, slightly crisp and made from whole grains like jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet), or even rice flour. It pairs exceptionally well with spicy curries and chutneys. Farmers often consume bhakri with green chilies and onions, appreciating its ability to sustain energy through the day. Its rustic taste and thick texture make it a favourite in many rural households.
Sheermal is a saffron-flavoured, mildly sweet bread that originated in Persia but has become an integral part of Awadhi cuisine in northern India. This bread is made by kneading flour with milk and ghee, which gives it a soft, flaky texture. Saffron strands lend Sheermal a beautiful golden hue and a subtle aroma. It’s typically served with rich, creamy curries like korma or kebabs. Unlike most Indian breads, Sheermal has a sweet undertone, making it a unique companion to savoury dishes.
Litti, often eaten with chokha (a mashed mixture of roasted vegetables), is a popular bread from Bihar and Jharkhand. It is made from wheat flour dough stuffed with a spiced mixture of roasted gram flour (sattu). The dough balls are roasted over coal or cow-dung cakes, giving them a distinct smoky flavour. Litti is hearty, nutritious and can be eaten as a complete meal in itself. The combination of litti and chokha is one of the most beloved dishes in eastern India.
Pathiri is a soft, thin flatbread made from rice flour, originating from the Malabar region of Kerala. Traditionally prepared by rolling rice flour dough into delicate circles and cooking them on a hot tawa, pathiri is light and fluffy. It is usually eaten with curries made from coconut milk or seafood, which are staples of Kerala's cuisine. Pathiri's subtle taste and melt-in-the-mouth texture make it an excellent choice to accompany Kerala's rich, aromatic dishes.
Kulcha is a soft leavened bread from Punjab, typically served with chole (spiced chickpeas). Made from maida (refined flour) and leavened with yoghurt or baking powder, kulchas are baked in a tandoor or on a griddle until they puff up and develop a slightly crisp exterior. What sets kulcha apart is the addition of stuffing, such as spiced mashed potatoes, paneer, or other ingredients, making it a flavourful and filling bread. It’s often garnished with herbs like coriander and served hot with butter.
Each of these breads reflects the agricultural produce, cultural influences, and regional tastes of its origin, making India’s bread culture as varied and vibrant as the country itself.