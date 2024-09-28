Five varieties of grape and how to enjoy them

Grapes are a delicious and versatile fruit that can elevate your snacks, meals and even drinks. Here are five popular grape varieties and some fun ways to enjoy them.
Thompson seedless grapes are the classic choice for snacking. Their sweet flavour and crisp texture make them a favourite, especially for kids. Since they have no seeds, they’re perfect for tossing in lunchboxes or enjoying at picnics. For a refreshing twist, freeze these grapes for a cool treat on a hot day. They also work beautifully in fruit salads or can be blended into smoothies for a burst of natural sweetness.
Red globe grapes are known for their large size and delightful, sweet-tart flavour. These plump, seeded grapes are great for cheese platters, where they add a nice contrast to savoury cheeses. You might also try dipping them in chocolate for a fun dessert. For a unique side dish, roasting Red Globes brings out their natural sweetness, making them a lovely accompaniment to grilled meats or veggies.
Cabernet auvignon grapes are small but mighty, known for their rich, bold flavour. Often used in winemaking, they produce a full-bodied wine with notes of dark fruits like blackberry. Enjoy a glass of cabernet with a hearty meal, like grilled steak or pasta with a rich sauce. You can also get creative in the kitchen—try adding these grapes to sauces for an unexpected burst of flavour that enhances your dishes.
Concord grapes are famous for their deep purple colour and sweet, musky flavour. While they’re often used for jams and juices, fresh concord grapes are a treat on their own. They pair wonderfully with cheeses, especially creamy ones like brie. For a delicious snack, toss some concords into a salad with nuts and feta, or blend them into smoothies for a refreshing twist. Making a concord grape sorbet is another great way to enjoy their flavour during the warmer months.
Muscat grapes are loved for their sweet, floral taste and aromatic scent. They’re often used in dessert wines, but they’re also delightful to eat fresh. Enjoy muscat grapes as a snack or add them to fruit salads for a burst of sweetness. Their floral notes pair beautifully with desserts, particularly those that feature berries or creamy textures. You can even use them in savoury dishes like a roasted chicken salad, where their sweetness balances out the flavours.