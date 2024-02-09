Valentine's Week: Five artisanal chocolate brands to gift on Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day, nestled within the fervour of Valentine's Week, holds a significant place as a day dedicated to celebrating love and affection through the delightful indulgence of chocolate. Beyond its delectable taste, chocolate symbolizes warmth, sweetness, and intimacy, making it a perfect gesture to express emotions to loved ones. In this modern age, artisanal chocolates have emerged as a preferred choice for gifting on Chocolate Day. Crafted with meticulous care and attention to detail, artisanal chocolates offer a unique and elevated sensory experience.

Heart to heart

Celebrate Chocolate Day during this Valentine's Week with Kokomaē Chocolate Hearts, crafted to perfection to express your love. Each delectable piece is a testament to our dedication to artistry and passion, ensuring a delightful indulgence for your better half. Elevate your romantic celebration with our exquisite gift box featuring four heart-shaped signature chocolates, promising to sweeten your bond and create unforgettable moments together. ₹1,200. Available on kokomae.in.

Call me by your name

Indulge in the sweetest gestures of love this Chocolate Day with the You Had Me At NAMA Gift Box by Royce'. Personalize your affection with two irresistible options such as Ghana Bitter, Ecuador Sweet, Mild Cacao, Mild White, and Nama Hazelnut, tailored to suit your beloved's taste buds. This exquisite gift box boasts two variants of our renowned melt-in-the-mouth Nama Chocolate, totalling 20 decadent pieces, elegantly nestled within a keepsake Red Gift Box. Share the joy of indulgence and cherish the moment with a shelf life of up to 1 month, making every bite a delightful reminder of your enduring love. ₹3,165. Available on royceindia.com.

Flavours of love

Embrace the sweetness of love this Chocolate Day with Artisante's Box of Chocolate Hearts, featuring 16 exquisite truffles in 4 enchanting romantic flavours. Delight in the creamy Milk Chocolate, harmoniously paired with a luscious Strawberry Creme filling, or indulge in the Silky Milk Chocolate combined with a Botanical Lavender Ganache for a truly decadent experience. For those with a penchant for richness, savor the Luxurious Dark Chocolate infused with a Ruby-infused Ganache bursting with Mixed Berries, or relish the Decadent Milk Chocolate encasing a Pistachio Ganache delicately infused with Rose. Let each bite ignite the flames of passion and affection, making this Valentine's Week an unforgettable celebration of love. ₹950. Available on artisante.in.

Blossoming relationship

Experience the essence of romance this Chocolate Day with Ether Atelier's Sakura Bar 45% Dark, infused with the delicate flavours of Wild Strawberry, Cherry Blossom, and Meringue. Inspired by the Japanese festival of Hanami, this exquisite chocolate embodies the fleeting beauty and fresh scent of cherry blossoms. Crafted by Chef Prateek Bakhtiani, Sakura offers a uniquely nuanced and floral taste, with a delightful tartness and crunch from petite wild strawberry meringues. Let each bite transport you to a world of love that also longs travel and can sustain long distances, as you celebrate Valentine's Week with this extraordinary indulgence. ₹590. Available on etherchocolate.com.

Love letter

On this Chocolate Day during Valentine's Week, express your affection with ZOROY's Message Box, saying, "U are the worlf to me." This elegant box contains 20 luxurious milk chocolates, each crafted with care and precision. The letters within the box spell out a declaration of love, a perfect sentiment to convey to someone who holds a special place in your heart. With its chic design and delicious contents, this gift is a perfect way to show your love and appreciation to that special someone who means everything to you. ₹999. Available on zoroy.com.

By opting for artisanal chocolates, one not only elevates the act of gifting but also demonstrates a deeper level of care and appreciation for the recipient, making the celebration of Chocolate Day even more special and memorable.