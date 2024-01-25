Republic Day 2024: 10 food joints in Delhi to try out after the Republic Day parade!

Up early for the Republic Day parade? That parade was epic, we know. But now it's time to tackle a different kind of march – march towards some much-needed treats! From pasta places to nostalgic dhabas, Delhi's got you and your cravings covered! So, if your stomach's growling louder than the parade drums, you’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of some of the best food joints to hit after the parade, check them out!

Perch

Now we don’t have the time (or the budget) to go to Italy right now, but Perch has got pasta enthusiasts covered. From brunch to coffee dates to dinners, Perch has the menu for all the occasions. Some of their must-try treats are their Handmade Tagliatelle, Croissant with Basil, Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese, Iced Vietnamese Coffee and Sangria. Sounds like the perfect post parade spot with their fresh ingredients and amazing drinks!

The Grammar Room

The Grammar Room in Mehrauli offers continental and fast food! With their tropical theme and scenic forest view to compliment their heavenly food, this restaurant sounds like they got it all. From avocado toast to indulgent pancakes, they cater to your healthy friend and your friend who can eat pizza for all the meals of the day. If you need a pick-me-up, The Grammar Room waits for you with a Cinnamon Cold Coffee in one hand and a Passion Pomelo Salad in the other.

Juggernaut

Sometimes you don't want continental food. Sometimes pasta doesn't sound as appetising as your home food. Sometimes all you need is dosa. Well, Juggernaut hears you and welcomes you to their little ode to South India in Delhi. The Juggernaut provides a lively atmosphere and delicious South Indian food. Try their indulgent Podi Ghee idli, appalam and so much more. Located in Kailash Colony market, this place is where your dreams of having food soaked in ghee comes true.

Gulati’s

Started in 1959, a spot for North Indian cuisine that provides nostalgia. Gulati’s promises wholesome meals and unmatched service. Their rich Butter Chicken, soft Malai Koft, Dahi ke Sholley and more. The ambience of the restaurant matches their food with the walls filled with photographs of ancient Delhi. Go back to your childhood days with these mouth watering dishes and their spirited atmosphere.

Rajinder Da Dhaba

Rajinder Da Dhaba has been around forever and they don’t plan on leaving! Making North Indian food across multiple Delhi locations, this dhaba is perfect for a post-parade dinner with your mates and a chance to indulge in their classics that never go out of style! Enjoy their juicy kebab rolls, rich curries, an assortment of meats, snacks and more! With people huddling in the parking lot in front of the primary market building, this dhaba is impossible to miss! Don’t forget to try their iconic mutton seekh rolls and their malai tikka rolls!

Indian Coffee House

There’s always time for some coffee! Why not go to a classic coffee house? The timeless Indian Coffee House is a haven for those craving a traditional coffee experience. Established in 1957, this old spot is the best place to get the best cold coffee and egg dosas! If you’re looking for an affordable place, tasty food and a cosy spot to exchange gossip over a cup of aromatic coffee, this vintage coffee house is the place for you.

Maharashtra Sadan Canteen

Experience Maharashtra at the Maharashtra Sadan Canteen and huge plus – you don’t break the bank with these delicious options.Don’t miss out on their Poha with Chana Rassa, Misal Pav, Sabudana Khichdi, Vada Pav, Chicken Kolhapuri, Mutton Kolhapuri, Fish Koliwada and so much more all under INR 500! If you’re craving these regional specialities, run to Maharashtra Sadan Canteen.

Café Lota

Huddled up in the National Crafts Museum, Café Lota presents a contemporary twist to your traditional Indian dishes ranging from dishes from Uttarakhand’s Bhatt ki Churkani to homemade teas and coffees from the south. With their flavourful Keema Paratha, fish ‘n’ chips and Palak Patta Chaat, dive into the flavours that are traditional but also modern in the most perfect way.

Bukhara

Claimed to be one of Delhi’s best and for good reason, Bukhara at ITC Maurya revives the homely cuisine with their tandoor-cooked kebabs and their well-known Dal Bukhara. Pair this famous dal with their giant naan and you’ve got yourself a meal for a king. Enjoy their prominent dishes like their Sikandari Raan, the Murgh Malai Kebab and many more mouth watering dishes! Take a delicious trip that showcases the rich culinary heritage of the North West area.

Cafe Tesu

At Essex Farms, Cafe Tesu is an energetic spot that offers handcrafted coffee. They are the answer to every coffee fanatic’s problem with their extensive four page menu, with choices like infused brews, French press delights and more! They offer French pastries, sushi, dim sums and an all-day breakfast perfect for a snack after a certain parade! Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast for lunch or a spicy salmon sushi roll, Cafe Tesu’s got it all! They’ve got pastas, raviolis, grills, seafood plates and that’s not even half of it!

