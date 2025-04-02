Biggest food trends of 2025: From high-protein diets to pickle mania

The intake of health-focused foods has become a top priority, underscored by a dramatic spike in the consumption of high-protein and functional foods. A study shows a 39 per cent increase in ‘high protein’ searches and a staggering 159 per cent increase in ‘high fiber’ searches from 2023 to 2024.

Additionally, there has been a 9 per cent spike in the sale of lower-sugar foods and drinks and an 8 per cent increase in low-carb options since 2021. This trend points to a cultural shift towards dietary habits that enhance overall health and wellness.