This restaurant launches Mangga Magic, a feast for mango lovers in Bengaluru and Chennai

Now Chennai and Bengaluru can look forward to a mangolicious treat as Nasi and Mee introduces Mangga Magi — a limited menu for mango lovers.

What can you expect on the menu?

The festive menu elevates the simple mango to a banquet of salads, sushi, curries, beverages and desserts. Beat the heat with a Mango Tango Smoothie or indulge in the colourful N&M Mangga Salad with banana blossom and Thai-style Naam Prik Pao dressing. For a whimsical take on a classic, indulge in the Mango Sticky Rice Roll.

Savour signature items, such as smoky Ayam Satay Madura and rich Malaysian Yellow Mango Curry, both of which are infused with the sweet tartness of mango. Even sushi is mango-ised with Spicy Mango Sushi Rolls.

Nasi and Mee have designed a menu that is sweet and savoury spicy and creamy, all revolving around the season's best mangoes. Don't miss the limited–time chance to discover the versatility of this summer favourite.

INR 270 ++. Ongoing, 12 pm onwards. Across outlets in Bengaluru and Chennai.