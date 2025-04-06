Sip into Summer: Refreshing drinks to beat the heat in Chennai

As the temperatures rise, there is nothing better than a perfectly crafted drink to refresh the senses and soothe the soul. This season, embrace these drinks that balance freshness with depth, offering both indulgence and comfort in every sip.
Delicate and aromatic, Lavender vanilla latte is a handcrafted latte that blends the soothing floral notes of freshly dried lavender with the warm sweetness of pure vanilla. The house-made syrup infuses every sip with a gentle, creamy richness, creating a perfectly balanced drink that is both elegant and comforting, ideal for a moment of calm on a busy summer day. Available at The Tuscan Table, RA Puram.
Subtle yet vibrant, Dancing rose marries fragrant rose essence with zesty fresh lemon juice, creating a perfectly balanced, refreshing sip. Topped with chilled Sprite for a subtle fizz and adorned with rose petals, it is an elegant and soothing drink, ideal for unwinding on warm summer days. Available at The Wharf 2.0 - Radisson BLU Templebay, Mahabalipuram.
Rooted in tradition, Ragi koozh blends smooth ragi porridge with tangy buttermilk for a nourishing, deeply satisfying sip. Earthy, hearty, and packed with cooling properties, it’s the ultimate antidote to the summer heat— refreshing, wholesome, and steeped in South Indian heritage. Available at Savya Rasa, Kotturpuram.
A refreshing fusion of creamy coconut pureé, zesty yuzu, and ponju, Meraki is a perfect balance of tropical indulgence and citrusy brightness. The herbal notes of shiso leaves add depth, while Roku Gin and Dolin Blanc vermouth lend a smooth sophistication. Light yet flavourful, it is an ideal sip for warm summer evenings. Available at the Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai, Guindy.
A handcrafted delight, the Mixed berry kombucha is bursting with the tart-sweet essence of mixed berries. Naturally fermented to perfection, this probiotic-rich refresher delivers a crisp tang and a touch of effervescence, making it a guilt-free indulgence that cools and invigorates in equal measure. Available at DOU, Nungambakkam.
The Cucumber & celery spritzer is a revitalising blend of muddled cucumber and celery, brightened with a splash of lemon juice and a touch of honey. Topped with sparkling water, this effervescent cooler is light yet invigorating, making it a perfect choice for hot summer afternoons. Finished with a crisp celery stick and cucumber garnish, it’s summer in a glass. Available at Vapor, Feathers - A Radha hotel, Manapakkam.