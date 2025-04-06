Sip into Summer: Refreshing drinks to beat the heat in Chennai

Delicate and aromatic, Lavender vanilla latte is a handcrafted latte that blends the soothing floral notes of freshly dried lavender with the warm sweetness of pure vanilla. The house-made syrup infuses every sip with a gentle, creamy richness, creating a perfectly balanced drink that is both elegant and comforting, ideal for a moment of calm on a busy summer day. Available at The Tuscan Table, RA Puram.