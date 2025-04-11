These pet-friendly cafes are a must-visit in Chennai

Inspired by the timeless Tamil maxim Yaadhum oore, yaavarum kaelir, Kaylir Canteen in Mylapore is all about heartfelt hospitality. The walls, adorned with vibrant murals of local life—from share autos to vadai-sharing aunties—make this vegetarian canteen as much about community as cuisine. This sentiment extends naturally to pets too. “We have two dogs and a cat at home, so when we got into this business, it was a no-brainer,” shares co-founder Dhanya Srinath. While still working on a pet-specific menu (vegetarian and protein-rich—a tricky combo!), the staff are always happy to serve up soft idlies to your fur babies. The lunch menu here changes daily to keep things exciting, while the breakfast is truly worth waking up for—so check out their Paneer bhurji pav and a refreshing Lime mint cooler when you can.