These pet-friendly cafes are a must-visit in Chennai

Pet parents no longer have to leave their furry companions behind when stepping out for dining. A growing number of cafés across the city are embracing a pet-friendly ethos, offering everything from pup-approved treats to cosy corners for cuddles. National Pet Day, here’s a look at the cafés that are redefining quality time with your paws in tow.
Tucked inside a 70-year-old bungalow in Egmore, PH House exudes the slow charm of a bygone era. “This has always been a home full of animals, so when we turned it into a café, letting pets in was the most natural thing,” says owner Rashmi Nandita. The ground level where the café is located always hums with gentle chatter, clinking cutlery, and the occasional curious pup. The café serves Chicken n mushroom au gratin, Nasi goreng, Spicy lemon beef, and more for humans, and a welcoming smile for every wagging tail.
At The Garden Café by Harrington Room in Chetpet, pets aren’t just welcome, they’re considered family. “We have pets at home; do we close off the kitchen for their sake? Then why should we do it here?” says owner Prashanth. While there’s no set pet menu yet, the staff are happy to whip up custom treats like a wholesome Chicken broth soup upon request. Meanwhile, for humans, expect a spread of fresh salads, classic comfort bites and refreshing drinks—all in a breezy garden setting that encourages conversations and tail wags.
Ciclo Café, with outlets in Kotturpuram, Anna Nagar, and RA Puram, is a haven for pet parents in Chennai. “We wanted it to feel like home, and for us, home includes our furry companions,” says director Ashish Thadani. The café not only welcomes pets warmly but also offers frozen dog treats made from natural ingredients, making it a favourite in the city’s growing pet-friendly scene. For the humans, the café offers a wide variety of items including appetizers and salads to hot dogs and waffles.
At Scooby’s Café in Ashok Nagar and Nungambakkam, pets are family. Known for pet-friendly cakes, cupcakes, and ice creams, the café offers a dedicated menu for furry companions alongside food for humans. With a pet store, spa, and event-friendly spaces, it’s perfect for celebrations—like the family who recently hosted a birthday for their Shih Tzu, Fluffy. “We wanted pets to celebrate with their parents,” says the café’s proud founder Sivaa Rajkumar, who runs the place along with his mother Sharmila Rajkumar. But its not just for pets, you can simply chill at the café while munching on some popcorns, fries, sandwiches, and pastas.
Inspired by the timeless Tamil maxim Yaadhum oore, yaavarum kaelir, Kaylir Canteen in Mylapore is all about heartfelt hospitality. The walls, adorned with vibrant murals of local life—from share autos to vadai-sharing aunties—make this vegetarian canteen as much about community as cuisine. This sentiment extends naturally to pets too. “We have two dogs and a cat at home, so when we got into this business, it was a no-brainer,” shares co-founder Dhanya Srinath. While still working on a pet-specific menu (vegetarian and protein-rich—a tricky combo!), the staff are always happy to serve up soft idlies to your fur babies. The lunch menu here changes daily to keep things exciting, while the breakfast is truly worth waking up for—so check out their Paneer bhurji pav and a refreshing Lime mint cooler when you can.
If you’re seeking a calm, minimal café to hang out with your furry companions, Leak Café in Vinayakapuram fits the bill. “I opened the doors to pets simply out of love,” says owner Charles. While there’s no dedicated pet menu yet, pets are always welcome. With a laid-back ambience and a menu featuring western fare, it’s a cosy spot for pet parents to unwind with their furry friends. Pet owners, meanwhile, can indulge in some western cuisine with burgers, pastas, and pizzas from the menu.