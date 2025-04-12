From gut to glow: Fermented foods are the wellness phenomenon of 2025

The meteoric rise of fermentation in wellness circles is rooted in the growing understanding of the gut-brain-skin axis. Peer-reviewed papers in Nature Microbiology and The Journal of Clinical Nutrition establish that probiotics in fermented food can lower overall inflammation, maintain serotonin production, and even spark collagen production — resulting in a clearer complexion, better mood, and improved slumber.

In short, your gut health could be the secret to that elusive inner glow and emotional equilibrium — and fermented foods are fast becoming the answer.

From TikTok Trends to Michelin Menus, Fermentation Is Everywhere