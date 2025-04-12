Spices without borders: How Indian masalas shaped global cuisines

From Ancient Trade Routes to Colonial Curries

The global journey of Indian spices began millennia ago, long before globalization became a buzzword. Ancient maritime trade routes connected India with the Roman Empire, Persia, Southeast Asia, and East Africa. Black pepper, cardamom, and cinnamon were among the prized exports, often worth their weight in gold. With the rise of the Silk Route and later, the European Age of Exploration, Indian masalas became central to global commerce. The Portuguese, Dutch, and British competed fiercely for control over the spice trade, leading to the colonization of parts of India. The British Raj, in particular, played a crucial role in introducing Indian curry to Europe, giving rise to Anglo-Indian dishes like "Mulligatawny" soup and "Chicken Tikka Masala," which are now cultural mainstays in the UK.