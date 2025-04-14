Game nights at this Bengaluru bar and lounge will keep you up with the cricket fever

As the nation becomes engrossed in cricket fever, the Hydeout Bar & Lounge at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is offering a stylish locale for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the game. Fans can cheer on their favourite teams whilst enjoying a curated selection of drinks and flavoursome food.

What can you expect on the menu?

Executive Chef Sajid Patel and his culinary team have crafted a menu designed to complement the excitement of live cricket shown on a large screen providing an immersive food and beverage experience. Menu highlights include Hyderabadi Mutton, Seekh Kebab, Punjabi Special Macchi Tikka, Kolkata Kathi Rolls and Bangalorean Natti Koli Saru among other delights.

Hydeout set in a chic open–air setting boasts crackling grills rustic wooden features and lively music creating an atmosphere that is both energetic and relaxed. Situated on Level 4 the bar and lounge is known for its stunning panoramic views of Bengaluru offering an urban escape that merges a laid–back charm with a vibrant social scene. This makes it “the ultimate destination for an evening filled with boundary cheers.”

For an exhilarating match–watching experience with friends and family Hydeout Bar & Lounge invites you to join the live action buzz.