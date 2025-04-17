Four easy ways you can store cabbage to prevent wastage

If you are not a fan refrigerating meals to grab-and-go later, your meal prepping might consist of cutting and storing batches of veggies. And in case you have been finding it hard to store cabbage, we’ve got a fix!

Here are four ways in which you can store cabbage easily:

Refrigerate whole

For the longest storage, store the cabbage head intact. Put it in a plastic bag (unsealed or with holes for air circulation) and store it in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator. This will keep cabbage fresh for up to 1-2 months. Do not wash it before storing, as too much moisture can cause spoilage.

Refrigerate cut cabbage

If you’ve already opened the cabbage and cut it, wrap the cut surfaces tightly with plastic wrap or store the remaining part in an airtight container. Use cut cabbage within 2-3 days to get the best quality. You may need to trim a thin discolored layer before using.

Freeze cabbage

To store for longer periods (up to nine months), cabbage can be frozen. To do this, first wash and chop the cabbage into wedges or shred it. Blanch in boiling water for 1-2 minutes. Transfer immediately to an ice bath to halt the cooking process. Drain the cabbage well and dry with a paper towel. Spread the cabbage in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze solid. Place the frozen cabbage in an airtight freezer container or bag. Cooked food is best suited with frozen cabbage because its texture will become softer when thawed.

Make Sauerkraut or Kimchi (Fermenting):

Fermenting cabbage not only keeps it fresh for a few months but also makes tasty and nutritious foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi. This is done by shredding the cabbage, adding it to salt and in some cases other vegetables and spices, and letting it ferment in its own juices.