Mango season menus are here: 5 places you need to try this summer

As temperatures rise, so does our craving for the luscious, sun-kissed flavour of mangoes—the undisputed king of fruits. From mango tacos to mango panna cotta, restaurants across India are going all out to honour the golden fruit with dedicated seasonal menus. Here’s where to indulge in some delicious mango magic this summer.
Le Cafe is rolling out a mango-packed menu that celebrates the fruit in all its tropical glory. From fresh salads like the Gin-oa avocado bowl to spicy, citrusy delights like the Gin & glow salad, each dish bursts with creativity. The Mango tango taco is a summer favourite—layered with sweet potato, beetroot pâté, caramelised onions, and juicy mango.
For mains, the Harissa cottage cheese steak with gin-infused mango salsa is a rich, vibrant pick, while the Grilled snapper brings coastal freshness. Don’t miss the bold Mango chilli gin fizz—a cocktail crafted with Jaisalmer gin, green chilli, and Alphonso mango for that spicy-sweet hit.
When: 15 April – 15 May 2025
Where: Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur, Mumbai
Across its restaurants and terrace, Hotel Marine Plaza is dishing up a wide selection of mango-themed desserts that span from delicate to decadent. Vegetarians can savour the Mango panna cotta, Fresh mango tart, and Chocolate mango cake, while non-vegetarian options include an indulgent Mango crème brûlée, Baked cheesecake, and Mango tiramisu.
Perfect for a post-sunset treat by the sea, this menu delivers seasonal freshness with culinary flair.
Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai
Santé Spa Cuisine introduces Aam zindagi, a mango-themed menu that’s bursting with wellness and flavour. The Mango elaichi piyush is a creamy starter to your meal, followed by standout dishes like the Thai mango flaming roll and Mango menaskai with steamed kolam—a South Indian spiced mango curry that’s full of heart.
Desserts shine with the Mango & coconut parfait and Shahi mango kesar bhaat, offering both nutrition and indulgence. Expect Sattvic elegance with a mango twist.
Where: Santé Spa Cuisine – BKC, Royal Opera House, Oshiwara, NESCO, Mumbai
Timings: 11 am – 11 pm
When the sun is unforgiving, Coppetto’s Mango Sorbet is the ultimate antidote. Made with handpicked, ripe mangoes, this chilled delight offers a pure, tropical burst of flavour in every spoonful. Whether you're strolling down Bandra’s buzzing lanes or catching the sea breeze at Chowpatty, Coppetto is your go-to spot for a mango moment.
Where: Bandra, Chowpatty, and Juhu outlets
Price: ₹210 onwards
Pepito’s eclectic summer menu packs a punch with a mix of global flavours and local flair. The Mango cheesecake is a must-try, while lighter bites like the Mango quinoa salad and Japanese cottage cheese with rice offer refreshing options.
Pair your meal with a Mango slush or a Smoothie bowl, or try their fun slushes like Watermelon lychee crush and Basil-infused iced tea.
Where: Pepito, Shott Gaming Zone, Thaltej, Ahmedabad
When: 12 Noon – 12 Midnight