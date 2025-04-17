Mango season menus are here: 5 places you need to try this summer

Le Cafe is rolling out a mango-packed menu that celebrates the fruit in all its tropical glory. From fresh salads like the Gin-oa avocado bowl to spicy, citrusy delights like the Gin & glow salad, each dish bursts with creativity. The Mango tango taco is a summer favourite—layered with sweet potato, beetroot pâté, caramelised onions, and juicy mango.

For mains, the Harissa cottage cheese steak with gin-infused mango salsa is a rich, vibrant pick, while the Grilled snapper brings coastal freshness. Don’t miss the bold Mango chilli gin fizz—a cocktail crafted with Jaisalmer gin, green chilli, and Alphonso mango for that spicy-sweet hit.

When: 15 April – 15 May 2025

Where: Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur, Mumbai