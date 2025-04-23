Ancient sips: Forgotten tribal cooling drinks to beat the summer heat

Nannari sharbat – the herbal blood-cooler

Popular in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Nannari is made from the roots of the sarsaparilla plant. The roots are boiled and blended with jaggery and lime to create a fragrant, amber-hued drink. Tribal communities have long used it to cool the body, ease digestion, and purify the blood.

Mahua Pani – the forest’s floral elixir

While mahua flowers are known for being fermented into liquor, in tribal regions of Chhattisgarh, a non-alcoholic summer version is also cherished. Dried mahua flowers are soaked overnight and strained to make a delicately sweet, slightly nutty drink that revitalizes the body and aids digestion.