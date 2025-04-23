Ancient sips: Forgotten tribal cooling drinks to beat the summer heat

As the sun beats down harder each year, communities across India still turn to traditional cooling drinks passed down through generations. These tribal elixirs, made with locally foraged ingredients, offer not just relief from heat but also healing and nourishment. Here are some of the most refreshing and lesser-known drinks rooted in indigenous wisdom.
Nannari sharbat – the herbal blood-cooler
Popular in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Nannari is made from the roots of the sarsaparilla plant. The roots are boiled and blended with jaggery and lime to create a fragrant, amber-hued drink. Tribal communities have long used it to cool the body, ease digestion, and purify the blood.
Mahua Pani – the forest’s floral elixir
While mahua flowers are known for being fermented into liquor, in tribal regions of Chhattisgarh, a non-alcoholic summer version is also cherished. Dried mahua flowers are soaked overnight and strained to make a delicately sweet, slightly nutty drink that revitalizes the body and aids digestion.
Salfi – nature’s morning nectar
Collected at dawn from the salfi tree, this mildly sweet, mineral-rich nectar is enjoyed fresh in Odisha’s tribal villages. Though related to toddy, unfermented salfi is entirely non-alcoholic and known to boost hydration naturally, especially during peak summer months.
Bael Sherbet – gut-friendly and grounding
Made from the bael (wood apple) fruit in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, this thick, pulpy sherbet is cooling and therapeutic. Mixed with cold water, jaggery, and a pinch of black salt, it’s a natural remedy for heatstroke, bloating, and gut inflammation.
Roselle Juice – tangy and vitamin-rich
In Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley, tribal farmers make a tangy drink from gongura or roselle leaves, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Served chilled, it's both vibrant and beneficial for skin and immunity.
These forgotten drinks aren’t just tasty and cooling—they reflect a way of life in harmony with nature. As summer intensifies, perhaps the answers aren’t in bottles but in the forests, fields, and wisdom of India’s indigenous communities.