6 regional cooling drinks to sip on this summer

As the mercury rises, India’s regional kitchens bring out their secret weapons—cooling drinks made with seasonal fruits, local herbs, and fermented dairy. These aren't just tasty; they’re packed with nutrients and digestive benefits, making them a perfect antidote to sweltering days. These drinks are often made at home, but many are also sold in local summer markets or roadside stalls. Try pairing them with light snacks or after meals for the full experience. Here are six traditional summer sips to add to your radar:
Made with kokum and coconut milk, this pale pink elixir is tangy, soothing, and great for digestion. Often served after spicy coastal meals, sol kadhi is cooling and refreshing with a hint of cumin and coriander.
Charred raw mangoes lend this drink a smoky edge. Combined with black salt, sugar, and roasted cumin, aam pora is the perfect mix of sweet, sour, and spice—hydrating and nostalgic in every sip.
This spiced buttermilk is a staple across UP, Haryana, and Punjab. It's churned with black salt, roasted cumin, and sometimes fresh coriander or mint—light, tangy, and great for gut health after a heavy meal.
Extracted from the roots of the sarasaparilla plant, nannari syrup is mixed with lemon juice and cold water to make a fragrant sherbet that’s believed to purify the blood and cool the body from within.
Tiny, tart phalsa berries are crushed and strained into a deep-purple juice sweetened with sugar and spiked with black salt. This vitamin C-rich drink is a summer favourite in Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh
Made from the pulp of the wood apple or bael, this fibrous drink is naturally sweet and excellent for digestion. Just mix the pulp with water and jaggery, strain, and chill—earthy, smooth, and supremely cooling.