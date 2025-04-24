6 regional cooling drinks to sip on this summer

As the mercury rises, India’s regional kitchens bring out their secret weapons—cooling drinks made with seasonal fruits, local herbs, and fermented dairy. These aren't just tasty; they’re packed with nutrients and digestive benefits, making them a perfect antidote to sweltering days. These drinks are often made at home, but many are also sold in local summer markets or roadside stalls. Try pairing them with light snacks or after meals for the full experience. Here are six traditional summer sips to add to your radar:

Beat the heat the desi way with these time-tested thirst quenchers