Zomato food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan exits, Deepinder Goyal takes over the new segment

In a major news from the food tech and delivery space, Rakesh Ranjan, Zomato’s Food Delivery CEO has stepped down from his role. Taking charge of the key business vertical now is the company's founder and Group CEO Deepinder Goyal. This move will consolidate the control of Zomato’s tech and operational arms under one leader and has marked the second high-profile exit in recent months from the food delivery vertical, following the departure of Rinshul Chandra, the COO of food delivery.
While Zomato has not issued a formal reason for Ranjan’s exit, sources suggest the move is part of a larger business simplification and structural realignment strategy. Rakesh had been instrumental in steering Zomato’s core delivery business and had overseen several key initiatives during his tenure.
With this development, Deepinder will now directly oversee Zomato’s three major verticals of Food Delivery, Blinkit (quick commerce/grocery delivery) and Hyperpure (B2B restaurant supply chain).
Deepinder will also continue to lead the company’s “Going-Out” division that includes restaurant bookings and live events. Notably, this transition signals a significant operational shift, as Zomato is moving to a centralised CEO model rather than appointing separate leaders for each vertical.
According to Deepinder, this restructuring is part of a broader vision to build a more unified and agile company. “We’re moving towards a ‘One Zomato’ approach—where technology, operations, and personalised customer experiences come together seamlessly,” he said.
This new model is expected to bring a few changes:
Will enhance focus and agility by placing decision-making directly in the hands of the founder
Speed up execution as fewer layers of management translate to quicker responses
Reassure investors with the founder’s increased visibility and commitment to long-term goals
Zomato is currently in an aggressive growth phase, with Blinkit and Hyperpure gaining momentum. The company's aim is now to becoe more customer-centric, tech-driven, and operationally lean under Goyal’s direct leadership.
While the leadership shift raises questions about succession planning and executive stability, it also reflects a strategic bet on founder-led execution. The coming months will reveal whether the ‘One Zomato’ philosophy can deliver on its promise of streamlined operations and stronger market positioning.