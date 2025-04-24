Zomato food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan exits, Deepinder Goyal takes over the new segment

Deepinder Goyal takes over Zomato food delivery segment

While Zomato has not issued a formal reason for Ranjan’s exit, sources suggest the move is part of a larger business simplification and structural realignment strategy. Rakesh had been instrumental in steering Zomato’s core delivery business and had overseen several key initiatives during his tenure.

With this development, Deepinder will now directly oversee Zomato’s three major verticals of Food Delivery, Blinkit (quick commerce/grocery delivery) and Hyperpure (B2B restaurant supply chain).

Deepinder will also continue to lead the company’s “Going-Out” division that includes restaurant bookings and live events. Notably, this transition signals a significant operational shift, as Zomato is moving to a centralised CEO model rather than appointing separate leaders for each vertical.