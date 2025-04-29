Look over mangoes, explore these Indian summer fruits that are full of nutrients instead

The season of mangoes, watermelons and all things juicy is finally here. An escape from the blotchy heatwaves and sweat streams, summer fruits not just offer a delicious and refreshing retreat, but are also packed with nutrients your body needs in the sun. And while mangoes rule the season, there’s so much more to explore. So, this summer, look beyond mangoes and embrace the full bounty of Indian fruits. They’re not only delicious but also a natural, tasty route to good health.
Black jamun, or kala jamun, is a summer delight packed with health benefits. Deep purple hued, this one is rich with antioxidants, making it great for skin and overall immunity. This tangy-sweet fruit is especially famous for regulating blood sugar levels, making it a diabetic-friendly snack too. It also aids digestion, keeps the stomach cool, and boosts oral health. Have fun digging in either raw with a pinch of salt, or as a juice or smoothie!
Also referred to as ice-apple or nungu in the south, it is one of summer’s most underrated treasures—a natural energy drink indeed. Found inside the fruit of the palmyra tree, it looks like a translucent jelly and tastes divine–mildly sweet, super hydrating, and rich in vitamins A, C, and B. Tadgola also keeps your body cool and help in digestion during scorching summer days. It’s low in calories and high in water content, making it a perfect mid-day refreshment. Just peel and eat it fresh!
Rose-red skin, juicy pulp and bursting with nutrition, this juicy summertime favourite is as delicious as it is beneficial. Full of all things nice— Vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural sugars, this fruit boosts immunity, aids digestion, and keeps you energized through the heat. Its high water content helps prevent dehydration, while its sweet, floral taste makes it a hit with all age groups. Eat it fresh, add it to fruit salads, or blend into cool drinks, lychee or litchi is a seasonal delight that spells both health and happiness (if eaten in moderation).
The cult favourite who somehow still is underrated- coconut should be your summertime bestie for all the right reasons. Whether it's fresh coconut water or the tender meat inside, this fruit keeps you hydrated and nourished under the harsh sun. Packed with electrolytes, coconut water is a natural refreshment that replenishes lost fluids and boosts energy levels. Its high fibre content aids digestion, while the healthy fats in coconut meat support skin health and provide a slow-release source of energy.
If you’re a Bengali, chances of your mom not forcing you to gulp down its juice in summer is close to nil. Also known as wood apple, it's hard outer shell hides a fragrant, tangy pulp that’s equal parts delicious and nutritious. Rich in vitamins A, C, and calcium, bael helps in cooling the body, improving digestion, and boosting immunity.
Often consumed as a refreshing drink or eaten raw with a pinch of salt, its digestive properties make it a great natural remedy for bloating and constipation. Known for its ability to beat the summer heat, bael is a perfect way to stay refreshed and healthy during the sweltering days.
Chikoo, or sapodilla is a naturally sweet, fibre-rich fruit that’s perfect for the heat. Think caramel-like flavour with grainy texture— this fruit is delicious and can do wonders for your drained body. It aids digestion and keeps you feeling full. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and minerals like iron and calcium, chikoo boosts immunity and supports overall health. Whether eaten raw or added to smoothies, it’s a delicious way to stay refreshed this season.
With its unique sweet-and-sour flavour, it is a summer favourite that knows how to pack a punch. This tangy fruit is rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and minerals, making it perfect for boosting immunity and cooling the body. Often used in drinks, chutneys, or snacks, tamarind helps improve digestion and detoxifies the system. Whether enjoyed as refreshing tamarind water or added to dishes, it’s a zesty way to beat the heat.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)