How Tiramisu took over the world

Tiramisu’s fame remained largely local through the 1970s. It wasn’t until the 1980s, during a broader international fascination with Italian cuisine, that it catapulted onto global dessert menus. Italian immigrants carried recipes abroad, chefs in New York and San Francisco began serving it, and soon enough, it became a fixture in fine dining and home kitchens alike. Interestingly, traditionalists insist that ‘true’ tiramisu should never contain alcohol like Marsala wine or rum, though many modern versions add a splash for extra depth.

Purists also argue against innovations like fruit tiramisus, green tea tiramisus, or vegan tiramisus, insisting that simplicity is key to its authentic flavor. Today, there are Tiramisu World Cups held in Italy, where amateur and professional bakers compete to create the best classic and creative versions. There’s even a Tiramisu Museum project underway in Treviso, honouring the town’s sweet legacy.