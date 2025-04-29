The delicious history behind Tiramisu: Italy's beloved pick-me-up

Ask anyone where tiramisu comes from, and you’ll almost always hear Italy. But few know that this world-famous dessert actually hails from a very specific corner of the country — Treviso, a charming town in the Veneto region. The word ‘tiramisu’ literally translates to ‘pick me up’ or ‘cheer me up’ in Italian — a fitting name for a dessert made with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, layered with mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, and cocoa powder. Light, indulgent, and perfectly bittersweet, tiramisu has long been a go-to comfort food, but its story is even richer than its taste.
While some food historians argue that layered desserts existed earlier in Italian kitchens, modern tiramisu as we know it today is widely believed to have been invented in the 1960s at a restaurant called Le Beccherie in Treviso. Chef Roberto Linguanotto and his apprentice Francesco Redi are often credited with its creation, reportedly crafting it as a decadent dessert that gave diners a pleasant energy boost after their meal. Another popular legend suggests tiramisu was first made in Treviso’s brothels — offered to clients as an aphrodisiac and revitalising treat before they headed home. Either way, the core idea remains: tiramisu was designed to be comforting, energising, and just a little bit indulgent.
Tiramisu’s fame remained largely local through the 1970s. It wasn’t until the 1980s, during a broader international fascination with Italian cuisine, that it catapulted onto global dessert menus. Italian immigrants carried recipes abroad, chefs in New York and San Francisco began serving it, and soon enough, it became a fixture in fine dining and home kitchens alike. Interestingly, traditionalists insist that ‘true’ tiramisu should never contain alcohol like Marsala wine or rum, though many modern versions add a splash for extra depth.
Purists also argue against innovations like fruit tiramisus, green tea tiramisus, or vegan tiramisus, insisting that simplicity is key to its authentic flavor. Today, there are Tiramisu World Cups held in Italy, where amateur and professional bakers compete to create the best classic and creative versions. There’s even a Tiramisu Museum project underway in Treviso, honouring the town’s sweet legacy.
Planning a pilgrimage to Tiramisu’s birthplace?
If you’re a true tiramisu enthusiast, Treviso is a must-visit. The town still exudes old-world Italian charm, with its cobbled streets, canals, and vibrant markets. Stop by Le Beccherie, which still serves tiramisu based on its original recipe, or stroll through Treviso’s many cosy cafes to sample local versions. Some even offer tiramisu served in glasses — a nod to its roots as a personal pick-me-up treat. Pair your dessert with a strong Italian espresso, and you’ll experience tiramisu just as it was meant to be: a small, sweet lift to carry you through the day.