This New Delhi Jazz club unveils all-new experiential menu

New Delhi-based Jazz Club The Piano Man, a brand that evokes live music and creative artistry, has launched a new experiential dining menu that is set to transform each meal into a multisensory work of art. The new addition was released at its Eldeco Centre Malviya Nagar restaurant and is defined as a ‘curated experience through taste, sight, smell, touch and sound’.
Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey, who is the mastermind behind the menu, mentioned that the cuisine at The Piano Man has always been an expression. “With this menu we are inviting diners to rediscover comfort and experiential food in unexpected ways through visual storytelling, bold flavour twists and a tactile experience that stays with you,” he said.
The menu reflects a thought-provoking fusion of international and domestic flavours. Standout favourites include Reconstructed Tom Kha, Buckwheat and Morel and Sushi Tacos. For spice lovers, the Ratatouille with Raja Mirchi Cornbread represents a combination of French elegance and hot Indian spice. Seafood enthusiasts can enjoy the Spicy Miso Black Cod. Treats such as the Baklava Cheesecake and Tropical Tres Leches offer a sweet finale to the meal.
The cocktail list is equally creative as the cuisine. The Pisco Sour provides a silky citrus kick and the Penicillin scotch cocktail combines smoke, ginger and lemon to provide a rich but soothing drink. The Truffle Negroni and Fat Wash Cocoa Old Fashioned put decadent and luxurious spin on timeless cocktails.
Established to provide a secure haven for art and artists, The Piano Man has accommodated more than 7,000 concerts with great artistes such as Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and Jojo Mayer. The baroque vintage decorations of the venue and the intimate ambiance are aimed at augmenting musical performances such that each outing is a feast for senses. With the introduction of this new menu The Piano Man is now delivering an entirely new rhythm of excess from plate to glass. Launches are soon to take place in its Gurugram and Safdarjung Enclave restaurants as well.