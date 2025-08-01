This New Delhi Jazz club unveils all-new experiential menu

The menu reflects a thought-provoking fusion of international and domestic flavours. Standout favourites include Reconstructed Tom Kha, Buckwheat and Morel and Sushi Tacos. For spice lovers, the Ratatouille with Raja Mirchi Cornbread represents a combination of French elegance and hot Indian spice. Seafood enthusiasts can enjoy the Spicy Miso Black Cod. Treats such as the Baklava Cheesecake and Tropical Tres Leches offer a sweet finale to the meal.

The cocktail list is equally creative as the cuisine. The Pisco Sour provides a silky citrus kick and the Penicillin scotch cocktail combines smoke, ginger and lemon to provide a rich but soothing drink. The Truffle Negroni and Fat Wash Cocoa Old Fashioned put decadent and luxurious spin on timeless cocktails.

Established to provide a secure haven for art and artists, The Piano Man has accommodated more than 7,000 concerts with great artistes such as Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and Jojo Mayer. The baroque vintage decorations of the venue and the intimate ambiance are aimed at augmenting musical performances such that each outing is a feast for senses. With the introduction of this new menu The Piano Man is now delivering an entirely new rhythm of excess from plate to glass. Launches are soon to take place in its Gurugram and Safdarjung Enclave restaurants as well.