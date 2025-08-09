This Delhi café introduces collagen-infused drinks

The new menu at The Grammar Room features seven drinks. These include tropical, citrusy blends to plant-based coffee and detox-style greens, all with a functional twist. Depending on your choice, you’ll get either a marine collagen or a vegan collagen alternative, both paired with other nutrients to help support absorption. The result? A line-up that’s part café indulgence, part edible skincare.

It’s a concept that sits neatly at the intersection of wellness and everyday life — more “morning coffee ritual” than “strict supplement regime.” And perhaps that’s the point: to make self-care feel less like a chore and more like a treat.

According to the CMO and Co-founder of Be., Angela Toppo, the idea is to reimagine how wellness fits into everyday culture.

Globally, collagen beverages are now as likely to appear in a fashion influencer’s Instagram post as they are in a nutritionist’s pantry. Whether the idea of sipping your skincare appeals will depend on how you like your wellness served — in capsules, creams, or, now, coffee cups.