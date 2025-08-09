This Delhi café introduces collagen-infused drinks

Delhi’s café culture just got a curious new twist — and it’s not a latte art trend or a new plant-based milk. This August, The Grammar Room, the all-day spot tucked into the greenery of Mehrauli and Gurgaon, has rolled out something a little unexpected: a drinks menu infused with collagen in collaboration with new-age nutraceutical brand Be.
For the unversed, collagen is a protein our bodies naturally produce — the scaffolding for skin, bones, and joints. Around our mid-20s, production starts to dip, and that’s when fine lines, dryness, and creaky knees start to make themselves known. While collagen powders and supplements have been around for years, the idea of getting your daily dose in a smoothie or cold brew has been gathering global momentum.
The new menu at The Grammar Room features seven drinks. These include tropical, citrusy blends to plant-based coffee and detox-style greens, all with a functional twist. Depending on your choice, you’ll get either a marine collagen or a vegan collagen alternative, both paired with other nutrients to help support absorption. The result? A line-up that’s part café indulgence, part edible skincare.
It’s a concept that sits neatly at the intersection of wellness and everyday life — more “morning coffee ritual” than “strict supplement regime.” And perhaps that’s the point: to make self-care feel less like a chore and more like a treat.
According to the CMO and Co-founder of Be., Angela Toppo, the idea is to reimagine how wellness fits into everyday culture.
Globally, collagen beverages are now as likely to appear in a fashion influencer’s Instagram post as they are in a nutritionist’s pantry. Whether the idea of sipping your skincare appeals will depend on how you like your wellness served — in capsules, creams, or, now, coffee cups.
