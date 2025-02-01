This new vegetarian gourmet restaurant in Ahmedabad promises experimental and scrumptious global fare

If the Coldplay concert didn’t motivate you enough to take a trip to Ahmedabad then here’s another reason! Laurel by Flavours, the latest vegetarian gourmet restaurant gracing Gujarat’s commercial capital founded by Paresh Desai promises experimental and scrumptious globalfare crafted to perfection with imported ingredients.
We never imagined that our first trip Ahmedabad, Gujarat, would not revolve around shopping at the iconic Law Garden, indulging in local delicacies at Swati Snacks or enjoying a scoop of the city’s famed Havmor ice cream. Nor did we expect to not explore its rich heritage sites. Instead, we found ourselves embarking on a different kind of adventure in the city altogether. And there we were, stationed before an intriguing doorway, curious about what awaited us on the other side.
As we set foot in, the first thing we noticed was a circular, light beige bar at the centre, adorned with small glasses offering the welcome drink of the day. At the heart of this raised platform sat a placard that read, ‘Enter this new world of flavours,’ accompanied by ‘Welcome’ in multiple languages. To the right, an installation titled ‘Flavour Voyage’ catches your attention. The wall features stylised graphics of herbs and spices — oregano, rosemary, coriander, fenugreek and more — each accompanied by a brief profile. The neutral beige background contrasted beautifully with the warm brown tones of the curved display bands — all hinting at an experience that promises delight and surprise.
Walking beyond the hallway, the atmosphere shifts. An earthy red-hued accent wall — boasting eight intricately designed ceramic plates showcasing monochromatic artwork surrounding bold golden lettering spelling out the name ‘Laurel,’ with the tagline ‘An essence of flavours’ subtly positioned beneath it — comes into view.
At this point, the mystery begins to unfold: this is Laurel by Flavours, Ahmedabad’s latest vegetarian fine-dining destination founded by Paresh Desai, renowned for his celebrated catering brand, Flavours. As the interiors continued to impress us with their modern and minimalist charm, we now found ourselves seated beneath a striking chandelier composed of overlapping cylindrical shapes taking note of upholstered chairs, framed abstract art pieces in muted tones the dim-light mocktail bar that brought this sophisticated space together Whether you crave the soulful spices of Indian dishes, the delicate artistry of Asian fare or the comforting classics of Italian cuisine, this place delivers it with flair and finesse. And what made us say that? The very first dish served, in fact, was a simple Tibetan Wonton Soup and the clear broth infused with Himalayan spices, herbs and chestnut cheese wontons, which turned out to be superhit!
Brushing our inhibitions aside, we soon ordered the Tandoori Cannelloni — a fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines. The dish features soft cannelloni filled with a creamy mixture of crushed paneer and baby spinach with the smokiness of tandoori roasting continuing to raise the bar. Next up came the Vietnamese Roll to delight us with the light, refreshing and balanced textures of the chewy rice paper wrapping pickled vegetables adding a tangy, mildly sweet and slightly sour crunch. But this previous dish was no match for the earthy sweetness of Dipping Bok Choy Dumplings oozing umaminess.
It’s hard to choose something else for mains when Neapolitan Pizzas are available and so we picked the Farmhouse topped with a vibrant mix of roasted bell peppers, olives, onions, sweet corn and jalapeños — which was simply delicious. This is when we were told the restaurant uses important ingredients when it comes to preparing international delicacies which adds a layer of authenticity to the flavours.
Spoiling us with choice, the menu offers ramen, udon, bianca, various kinds of pasta, tacos and more to choose from but with a limited appetite we had to sadly save the last bit of space for dessert! However, we managed to squeeze in a bite or two of the velvety Burrata Butter Paneer coupled with yummy Cheese Garlic Naan.Coming to the sweet treats, we highly recommend tasting Puran Poli Parcels, a Maharashtrian lentil and jaggery festive filled into ghee roasted phyllo sheets garnished with a scoop of vanilla ice cream that is guaranteed to blow your mind. If you are feeling experimental, the decadent Chocolate Mousse paired with orange basil ice cream will do justice to your palate and make your trip to the city well worth a visit.
Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At Ambli, Outer Ring Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.