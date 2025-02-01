This new vegetarian gourmet restaurant in Ahmedabad promises experimental and scrumptious global fare

If the Coldplay concert didn’t motivate you enough to take a trip to Ahmedabad then here’s another reason! Laurel by Flavours, the latest vegetarian gourmet restaurant gracing Gujarat’s commercial capital founded by Paresh Desai promises experimental and scrumptious globalfare crafted to perfection with imported ingredients.

We never imagined that our first trip Ahmedabad, Gujarat, would not revolve around shopping at the iconic Law Garden, indulging in local delicacies at Swati Snacks or enjoying a scoop of the city’s famed Havmor ice cream. Nor did we expect to not explore its rich heritage sites. Instead, we found ourselves embarking on a different kind of adventure in the city altogether. And there we were, stationed before an intriguing doorway, curious about what awaited us on the other side.

As we set foot in, the first thing we noticed was a circular, light beige bar at the centre, adorned with small glasses offering the welcome drink of the day. At the heart of this raised platform sat a placard that read, ‘Enter this new world of flavours,’ accompanied by ‘Welcome’ in multiple languages. To the right, an installation titled ‘Flavour Voyage’ catches your attention. The wall features stylised graphics of herbs and spices — oregano, rosemary, coriander, fenugreek and more — each accompanied by a brief profile. The neutral beige background contrasted beautifully with the warm brown tones of the curved display bands — all hinting at an experience that promises delight and surprise.