This new restaurant in Goa adds pan-Asian flavours to the culinary scene

Tao & Anise at The Westin Goa is all set to welcome Asian food enthusiasts from all over the world, from February 15. With its flawless fusion of culinary excellence, vibrant interiors and dynamic entertainment, it is a perfect recipe for a memorable evening against the picturesque backdrop of Goa.
Fulfil your rising cravings for pan Asian flavors- from the heat of Szechuan spice, the umami of Japanese robata grills, to the aromatic zest of Thai street food, Tao & Anise has it all. The restaurant has made the most out of these diverse flavours to craft their signature dishes which include—Miso-Glazed Black Cod, Korean Barbeque Platter, Tuna Tartare with Yuzu Ponzu and Sichuan Peppercorn Lobster.
The handcrafted dishes are not the only attraction, the beverages are of pure indulgence infused with lemongrass, wasabi, Yakult and more such Asian ingredients, alongside an enticing collection of Japanese whiskeys, fine wines, and craft beers.
Be it the sophisticated indoors or the or the romantic rooftop setting—the extraordinary ambience is to die for. Tao & Anise luxurious blend of elegant, modern indoors, live music and Goa’s signature charm makes it the ideal destination for vibing and relaxing.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)