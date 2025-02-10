The story of Indian Chinese cuisine: A fiery blend of two culinary worlds

Chinese cuisine made its way to India in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, primarily through Chinese immigrants who settled in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta). The city's Tangra neighbourhood became a hub for the Chinese community, who brought with them their culinary traditions. Over time, Chinese flavours blended with Indian spices and ingredients, giving rise to what is now known as Desi Chinese or Indian Chinese cuisine.
The first Chinese immigrants to India were traders, carpenters, and leather workers. As they settled in Kolkata, they opened small eateries that served traditional Chinese dishes, primarily influenced by Cantonese and Hakka cuisine.
However, they quickly realised that Indian palates favoured bolder flavours, spicier foods, and more masalas than traditional Chinese cooking offered. This led to the gradual adaptation of their recipes, incorporating local ingredients such as green chilies, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce with Indian cooking techniques.
The fusion of Chinese techniques with Indian spices gave birth to a new culinary style that became immensely popular, first in Kolkata and later across India. Unlike authentic Chinese food, which relies on subtle flavours, Indian Chinese cuisine became known for its fiery, tangy, and umami-rich profile. Some of the earliest adaptations included:
Hakka Noodles – A stir-fried noodle dish influenced by Hakka cuisine but spiced up with Indian seasonings.
Manchurian – Invented in Mumbai by Nelson Wang in the 1970s, this dish features deep-fried vegetables or meatballs tossed in a spicy soy-based sauce.
Chilli Chicken – A uniquely Indian take on Chinese stir-fried chicken, loaded with green chillies, garlic, and soy sauce.
Nationwide Popularity and Street Food Culture
As Desi Chinese gained popularity, it spread beyond Kolkata and became a staple in Indian street food culture. Food stalls and restaurants across cities started offering dishes like Schezwan fried rice (which has no relation to Sichuan cuisine but is heavily spiced with red chilies) and spring rolls filled with masala-infused vegetables.
Today, Desi Chinese is a beloved part of India’s food landscape. It has also influenced modern restaurant menus and even home cooking, with ready-made sauces and spice blends available in supermarkets. The cuisine continues to evolve, reflecting India’s love for bold flavours while keeping a Chinese essence alive.