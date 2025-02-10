The story of Indian Chinese cuisine: A fiery blend of two culinary worlds

Chinese cuisine made its way to India in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, primarily through Chinese immigrants who settled in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta). The city's Tangra neighbourhood became a hub for the Chinese community, who brought with them their culinary traditions. Over time, Chinese flavours blended with Indian spices and ingredients, giving rise to what is now known as Desi Chinese or Indian Chinese cuisine.

The first Chinese immigrants to India were traders, carpenters, and leather workers. As they settled in Kolkata, they opened small eateries that served traditional Chinese dishes, primarily influenced by Cantonese and Hakka cuisine.

However, they quickly realised that Indian palates favoured bolder flavours, spicier foods, and more masalas than traditional Chinese cooking offered. This led to the gradual adaptation of their recipes, incorporating local ingredients such as green chilies, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce with Indian cooking techniques.

The fusion of Chinese techniques with Indian spices gave birth to a new culinary style that became immensely popular, first in Kolkata and later across India. Unlike authentic Chinese food, which relies on subtle flavours, Indian Chinese cuisine became known for its fiery, tangy, and umami-rich profile. Some of the earliest adaptations included: