The cultural history of breakfast across continents

Breakfast, often hailed as the most important meal of the day, is more than just sustenance—it is a window into a region’s history, geography, and cultural identity. Across continents, the first meal of the day takes on myriad forms, shaped by centuries of tradition, colonial influences, and local ingredients.

In Asia, breakfast dishes often prioritise warmth and nourishment. In Japan, miso soup, grilled fish, and rice have been staples for centuries, embodying a balance of simplicity and nutrition. China’s congee, a rice porridge dating back thousands of years, is often served with pickled vegetables or century eggs. In India, breakfast varies regionally, with dishes like idli-sambar in the south and parathas in the north reflecting local tastes and agricultural roots.

Traveling west to Europe, breakfast mirrors the continent’s diversity. France’s light breakfast of coffee and croissants is a nod to its love of baked goods, while Germany enjoys hearty plates of cold cuts, cheeses, and bread rolls. Britain’s full breakfast—a mix of sausages, eggs, beans, and toast—originated from the rural working class in the 18th century. Meanwhile, Scandinavian nations often serve open-faced sandwiches, highlighting fresh, seasonal produce.

In Africa, breakfast varies widely across the continent’s many cultures. In Ethiopia, a common dish is chechebsa, spiced, pan-fried flatbread served with honey or yogurt. Meanwhile, North African countries may serve ful medames, a centuries-old fava bean stew enjoyed with bread.