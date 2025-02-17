This new restaurant in Goa is an experience to cherish in modern Indian cuisines

Farzi Beach Goa at Morjim at Mayfair on the Sea honours 10 years of Farzi, a distinguished brand with an exceptional eight-course tasting menu that offers a dynamic combination of Indian, Goan, Italian and Pan-Asian elements.
It is poised to become a must-visit location for foodies and tourists to experience its strong flavours, inventive cocktails, and atmosphere that embody Goa's laid-back yet elegant vibe. With its 2000sq ft of extravagant ambience it not only includes a vast beachside view, a private beach, a poolside view, but also a sprawling deck.
The menu offers an exceptional mix of Modern Indian and Goan flavours presenting exclusive and authentic dishes like Farzified Tempura Prawns, crispy prawns tossed in a spicy tangy sauce with a refreshing lemon-chilli foam and the Daal Chawal Arancini, a classic Farzi dish with fried lentil and rice dumplings, served with pickled mayo, papad and tomato salsa.
Food is not the only attraction of Farzi Beach Goa, their signature concoctions, ranging from Chuski Margarita to Coffee House cocktail will blow minds. To end the evening on a decadent note Farzi Beach Goa offers a variety of fusion desserts including Coconut Malai Sandwich and Ras Malai Tres Leches.
