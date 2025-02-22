A banyan tree, bold flavours, and a green mission

House of Klothberg, a new sustainable fashion and vegan café in Chetpet, merges conscious living with style and taste. The brand champions eco-friendly practices—using upcycled materials, vegan leather, and plant-based fabrics. The café serves innovative vegan dishes, from jackfruit-based mock meats to dairy-free tiramisu.

Built around a century-old banyan tree, the space embodies a nature-first design. Founder Rajiv Raj Jagasia believes sustainability is a conscious choice, not a trend. “We must think beyond ourselves and acknowledge the emotions of other living beings,” he says, emphasising that fashion and food—two of the most polluting industries—must evolve. While lab-grown meat isn’t currently on their radar, they are focused on developing high-protein, plant-based alternatives that replicate traditional textures and flavours.