A banyan tree, bold flavours, and a green mission

House of Klothberg, a new sustainable fashion and vegan café in Chetpet, merges conscious living with style and taste. The brand champions eco-friendly practices—using upcycled materials, vegan leather, and plant-based fabrics. The café serves innovative vegan dishes, from jackfruit-based mock meats to dairy-free tiramisu.
Built around a century-old banyan tree, the space embodies a nature-first design. Founder Rajiv Raj Jagasia believes sustainability is a conscious choice, not a trend. “We must think beyond ourselves and acknowledge the emotions of other living beings,” he says, emphasising that fashion and food—two of the most polluting industries—must evolve. While lab-grown meat isn’t currently on their radar, they are focused on developing high-protein, plant-based alternatives that replicate traditional textures and flavours.
We sampled some of their offerings, and here’s what stood out. The Vegan risotto bites, served with San Marzano tomatoes on a bed of cauliflower purée and herb-infused oil, had a pleasant balance of textures and flavours, offering a comforting bite. The Yuzu avocado bliss, featuring tapioca crisps with yuzu-mango purée, diced avocado, and shiso dressing, impressed with its contrast of crisp textures, fruity brightness, and smooth, luscious avocado.
Moving on to heartier options, the Vegan chicken bao with kimchi mayo was surprisingly close in texture and taste to real chicken. The Eggplant steak, paired with truffle oil, Romesco sauce, cherry tomatoes, and vegan Parmesan, was rich and flavourful, though slightly on the oilier side. Not every dish flawlessly replicated its non-vegan counterpart—the Vegan pepperoni pizza was decent but not particularly memorable.
The meal found its perfect finale in Scoops of Redemption, with Belgian chocolate and raspberry sorbet delivering a perfect balance of indulgence and refreshment.