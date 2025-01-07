Sankranti sweets: A culinary celebration of the harvest festival

Sankranti, celebrated as a harvest festival across India, is synonymous with sweet delicacies that reflect the diversity and cultural richness of the country. This auspicious occasion marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn and is celebrated with unique sweets that vary from region to region, each carrying its own significance and flavour profile.

In the northern parts of India, particularly Punjab and Haryana, Sankranti aligns with the festival of Lohri. Here, sweets like gajak and rewri, made with sesame seeds and jaggery, are enjoyed to honour the harvest. These treats, along with til ladoos, embody warmth and nourishment during the chilly winter months. The use of sesame and jaggery is not only traditional but also symbolic, believed to ward off negativity and bring good fortune.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, sesame seed and jaggery sweets also dominate, but with their own unique twist. Tilgul ladoos, small balls made of roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, are exchanged among friends and family with the greeting, "Tilgul ghya, god god bola," which means, "Accept these sweets and speak sweetly." This tradition emphasises harmony and goodwill. Gujaratis, on the other hand, prepare undhiyu with jalebi as a part of their festive meals, blending savoury and sweet in their celebration.

Down south, the Sankranti festivities extend for several days, especially in Tamil Nadu, where it is known as Pongal. A special sweet dish called sakkarai pongal, made from freshly harvested rice, jaggery and ghee, takes centre stage. This offering to the Sun God is rich in flavour, with a hint of cardamom and the crunch of cashews and raisins. Similarly, in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, obbattu or puran poli, a sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils, is a festive highlight.

In Bengal, the festival, celebrated as Poush Sankranti, is marked by pithe and patishapta, rice flour crepes filled with coconut and jaggery. These sweets celebrate the abundance of the winter harvest. Odisha joins in with its chenna poda, a baked dessert made from cottage cheese and caramelised sugar, which holds a special place in the festive spread.

From the peanut chikkis of Madhya Pradesh to the tilkut of Bihar and the ariselu of Telangana, the sweets of Sankranti showcase the vibrant flavours of India’s regional cuisines. These delicacies are more than just desserts; they are a celebration of agricultural prosperity, community bonding and shared joy.