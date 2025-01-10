The world's most expensive mushrooms

Mushrooms, long revered for their unique flavors and medicinal properties, have captured the imagination of chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide. Among these, a select few stand out not just for their taste but for their staggering price tags, turning them into culinary luxuries.

At the top of the list is the Yartsa Gunbu, also known as the caterpillar fungus. Found in the Tibetan Plateau, this parasitic fungus grows on ghost moth larvae and is prized in traditional Chinese medicine for its supposed health benefits. Its rarity and labor-intensive harvesting process make it the most expensive mushroom in the world, fetching up to $50,000 per pound.