Tunisia’s Harissa festival celebrates spice, heritage and culinary passion

Tunisia’s harissa festival in Nabeul, nestled in the Cap Bon region, offers a sensory immersion into the country’s culinary and cultural soul. This annual celebration honours harissa, the brick-red, spicy chilli paste that has become a hallmark of Tunisian cuisine and a symbol of its heritage.

For generations, Tunisians have cultivated vibrant red peppers, combining them with garlic, olive oil, vinegar, and spices to create this versatile condiment. Harissa graces every table, from humble homes to bustling food stalls, enriching dishes like stews, sandwiches, and savoury pastries with its tangy, fiery flavour. It’s not just food; it’s a way of life.

At the festival, local chef and harissa specialist Chahida Boufayed expressed her deep connection to the condiment. “Harissa is a love story,” she said. “I don’t make it for the money.” Visitors, both local and international, gathered at her stand, drawn by the aroma and tradition behind her recipe. Surrounded by garlands of drying baklouti peppers, Boufayed shared how she grows her vegetables, dries the peppers, and blends them with spices to craft her signature harissa.

The harissa festival has gained momentum, especially after UNESCO recognised the condiment as an element of intangible cultural heritage in 2022. UNESCO described harissa as “an integral part of Tunisian society’s daily culinary and food traditions.” This acknowledgment elevated harissa alongside other global culinary treasures, such as Ukrainian borscht and Cuban rum.

Zouheir Belamin, president of the festival’s organising association, highlighted its growing international appeal. “Tourists from around the world are now drawn to Tunisia, especially Nabeul, to experience the authenticity of harissa,” he said.

The festival ran from January 3-5, offering visitors a glimpse into the art of harissa making. Traditionally prepared by women, the process begins with harvesting red peppers, which are then sun-dried, deseeded, washed, and ground. The name harissa originates from the Arabic word “haras,” meaning “to crush,” a nod to the mortar-and-pestle technique used to blend the peppers with garlic, spices, vinegar, and olive oil.

Each harissa is unique, with variations incorporating cumin, coriander, smoked peppers, or other spice blends, yielding colours from burgundy to crimson. Boufayed, who showcased her creations at the festival, remarked, “Making harissa is an art. If you master it, you can create wonders.”

The condiment’s popularity extends beyond Tunisia. It has become a staple in North African cuisine and is gaining a global following, earning comparisons to sriracha as its North African counterpart. In France, harissa enhances couscous and stews, while in the United States and China, chefs and food enthusiasts are embracing its bold flavours.

Nabeul’s harissa festival not only celebrates the culinary artistry of the paste but also fosters a sense of cultural pride and community. The vibrant event is a testament to how food can unite people across boundaries, preserving traditions while inviting innovation.

As visitors leave the festival, the lingering heat of harissa on their taste buds serves as a reminder of Tunisia’s rich heritage — one where spices, culture, and passion converge in every bite.