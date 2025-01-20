Trends

This New Delhi microbrewery introduces new food and cocktail menu

The dishes and cocktails are perfect for this season!
Pindi Chole & Amritsari Kulcha
Flow Brew & Dine is all excited to unveil their refreshed menu, featuring a delectable mix of new cocktails and food offerings. Whether you're looking to indulge in flavourful bites or savour an expertly crafted drink, their new selections are designed to delight all year round. Explore their latest creations and enjoy a culinary experience that warms both your heart and palate.

Merry Mulled Wine
While the Merry Mulled Wine is a comforting classic made with red wine simmered with citrus, cinnamon, cloves, and a touch of sweetness, for a cosy, festive setting, Ho Ho Rum Toddy has dark rum blended with warm water, honey, and fresh lemon juice, finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg, which is the perfect balance of sweet, spicy and soothing.

Ho Ho Rum Toddy
One can also go for the Cinnamon Sleigh or Bourbon Black Tea, the perfect delight for the season.

They’ve also added a variety of new dishes to our menu, including favourites from The Chatter House that are sure to become new staples. For starters and shares, one can settle for the newly introduced Jacket Potatoes, Corn Ribs, Za’atar Cheese Bites and Dahi Kebabs.

Jacket Potatoes
If you want to have a light meal, enjoy the Mushroom or chicken satay with green vegetables or indulge into the North Indian favourite Pindi Chole with Amritsari Kulcha.  

These new additions are crafted to pair beautifully with the drinks, offering something savoury, spicy, and delicious for everyone.

Address: Commons, DLF Avenue, 312 B & C, 2nd Floor, A4, South, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Timings: Noon to 1 am

Price for two: Rs 3,000 +

Flow Brew & Dine

