Delicacies made during the Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is a time of celebration, togetherness and indulgence, and food plays a central role in the festivities. Each dish prepared during this auspicious period carries a symbolic meaning, reflecting hopes for prosperity, happiness, health and good fortune in the coming year. Families across China and the world come together to create and enjoy these culinary delights.

One of the most iconic dishes is dumplings (jiaozi), especially in northern China. Dumplings are shaped like ancient Chinese gold ingots, symbolising wealth and prosperity. Families often gather to prepare them on New Year's Eve, filling them with minced meat, vegetables, and occasionally a hidden coin, said to bring luck to the person who finds it.

Another popular delicacy is fish (yu), which is always served whole and represents abundance, as the word for fish in Chinese sounds like surplus. It is customary to leave some fish uneaten, signifying the hope for excess wealth and resources in the year ahead.

Rice cakes (nian gao) are a sweet treat made from glutinous rice flour. The name 'nian gao' sounds like 'higher year,' symbolising growth and success. These sticky cakes are often steamed or fried and can be sweet or savoury, depending on regional preferences.

In southern China, spring rolls are a favourite. These golden, crispy rolls symbolise wealth, as their cylindrical shape resembles gold bars. Filled with a mix of vegetables, pork, or shrimp, they are enjoyed during family gatherings and served to guests.

Tangyuan, or sweet glutinous rice balls, are a highlight of the Lantern Festival, which marks the end of Chinese New Year celebrations. These round, chewy balls filled with sesame, peanut, or red bean paste represent unity and family togetherness.

Longevity noodles (chang shou mian) are another staple, symbolising long life and health. These unbroken, extra-long noodles are stir-fried or served in broth and enjoyed without cutting, as doing so is believed to shorten one’s lifespan.

Other regional specialties include sweet sesame or peanut brittle, turnip cakes (luo bo gao), and fa gao, a steamed sponge cake whose name sounds like 'wealth cake.'

Each delicacy reflects the values and aspirations of Chinese culture, creating a feast not only for the palate but also for the soul, as families welcome the New Year with hope and joy.