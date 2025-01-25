Top Indian restaurants to celebrate Republic Day 2025 with food and festivity

India’s 76th Republic Day calls for a celebration of the nation’s rich cultural diversity, unity, and heritage. What better way to honour the occasion than by indulging in culinary delights inspired by the country’s diverse regions? Whether you’re craving the spice of Kerala’s Sadhya, the decadence of a grand buffet in Goa, or the comfort of local street food with a gourmet twist, these dining experiences are perfect for gathering with loved ones. Here’s a list of restaurants across India where you can celebrate Republic Day with food, fun, and flavour!
Celebrate Republic Day with an extravagant lunch at Lyfe Hotels Bhubaneswar. Indulge in a gourmet journey featuring iconic dishes like Tiranga Fish, Lal Maas, and Tiranga Pulao. With live counters and opulent decor, this buffet celebrates India's culinary richness.
Venue: Lyfe’s Kitchen, Lyfe Hotels Bhubaneswar
Price: ₹1795 + GST | Time: 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Santosham, Powai, invites you to experience Kerala’s traditional Sadya. Enjoy dishes like Arachuvitta Sambar and Pal Payasam. Available as dine-in or takeaway, this authentic South Indian feast is a true cultural delight.
Venue: Santosham, Powai
Price: ₹599 (dine-in), ₹1299 (takeaway for two)
Celebrate India’s heritage with a vibrant brunch at Miri, The St. Regis Goa Resort. Relish Chole Kulche, Paturi Maach, and Galouti Kebabs, paired with live music. It’s a feast for the senses.
Venue: Miri, St. Regis Goa
Price: Call +91 91756 81087 for reservations
Raise a toast to the nation at Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar, Goa. Enjoy Dabeli Bruschetta, Minty Pineapple Punch, and a vibrant ambiance that mirrors Goa’s festive spirit.
Venue: Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar
Price: ₹1200 for two
Arbor Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton presents "Flavors of India," featuring live counters like Japanese Ramen and Shawarma Rolls, alongside regional delicacies. A celebration of unity through food!
Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Nashik
Price: ₹1600++
Laurel by Flavours offers an Indian-themed menu paired with signature mocktails. Savour Falafel Kofta Curry and Illusion Colada for a Republic Day celebration to remember.
Venue: Laurel by Flavours, Ahmedabad
Price: ₹2500 for two
Nouba invites you for a culinary celebration featuring Murgh Banjara Tikka and Basil Breeze mocktail. A perfect place to create memories with loved ones this Republic Day.
Venue: Nouba, Jaipur
Price: ₹3000 for two
Enjoy a tranquil Republic Day at The Big Tree Cafe, Jaipur. Indulge in Falafel Peri Peri Hummus and BTC Punch, with a 26% discount to mark the occasion.
Venue: The Big Tree Cafe
Price: ₹1500 for two
The LaLiT New Delhi’s 24/7 Restaurant hosts a Republic Day dinner, with a menu inspired by India’s diversity. Complimentary beverages add to the patriotic ambiance.
Venue: The LaLiT New Delhi
Price: ₹4000+
The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort in Goa offers a grand buffet featuring regional dishes. Armed Forces personnel enjoy a special 25% discount as a tribute to their service.
Venue: The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort, Goa
Price: ₹2250+
The LaLiT Laxmi Vilas Palace offers a dinner buffet showcasing India’s culinary heritage in a regal setting. A perfect evening of flavours and elegance.
Venue: The LaLiT Laxmi Vilas Palace
Price: ₹2400+
Celebrate Republic Day at D.A.T.A. Resorts with luxury glamping, themed activities, and world-class amenities. A unique mix of patriotism and relaxation.
Venue: D.A.T.A. Resorts, Lonavala
Price: ₹11,500+