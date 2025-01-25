Top Indian restaurants to celebrate Republic Day 2025 with food and festivity

India’s 76th Republic Day calls for a celebration of the nation’s rich cultural diversity, unity, and heritage. What better way to honour the occasion than by indulging in culinary delights inspired by the country’s diverse regions? Whether you’re craving the spice of Kerala’s Sadhya, the decadence of a grand buffet in Goa, or the comfort of local street food with a gourmet twist, these dining experiences are perfect for gathering with loved ones. Here’s a list of restaurants across India where you can celebrate Republic Day with food, fun, and flavour!