Top Indian restaurants to celebrate Republic Day 2025 with food and festivity

India’s 76th Republic Day calls for a celebration of the nation’s rich cultural diversity, unity, and heritage. What better way to honour the occasion than by indulging in culinary delights inspired by the country’s diverse regions? Whether you’re craving the spice of Kerala’s Sadhya, the decadence of a grand buffet in Goa, or the comfort of local street food with a gourmet twist, these dining experiences are perfect for gathering with loved ones. Here’s a list of restaurants across India where you can celebrate Republic Day with food, fun, and flavour!

1. Feast of Diversity

Celebrate Republic Day with an extravagant lunch at Lyfe Hotels Bhubaneswar. Indulge in a gourmet journey featuring iconic dishes like Tiranga Fish, Lal Maas, and Tiranga Pulao. With live counters and opulent decor, this buffet celebrates India's culinary richness.

Venue: Lyfe’s Kitchen, Lyfe Hotels Bhubaneswar

Price: ₹1795 + GST | Time: 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

2. Kerala’s Flavours

Santosham, Powai, invites you to experience Kerala’s traditional Sadya. Enjoy dishes like Arachuvitta Sambar and Pal Payasam. Available as dine-in or takeaway, this authentic South Indian feast is a true cultural delight.

Venue: Santosham, Powai 

Price: ₹599 (dine-in), ₹1299 (takeaway for two)

3. Culinary Symphony

Celebrate India’s heritage with a vibrant brunch at Miri, The St. Regis Goa Resort. Relish Chole Kulche, Paturi Maach, and Galouti Kebabs, paired with live music. It’s a feast for the senses.

Venue: Miri, St. Regis Goa 

Price: Call +91 91756 81087 for reservations

4. Coastal Vibes

Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar
Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar

Raise a toast to the nation at Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar, Goa. Enjoy Dabeli Bruschetta, Minty Pineapple Punch, and a vibrant ambiance that mirrors Goa’s festive spirit.

Venue: Tipsy Tiger Shayari Bar 

Price: ₹1200 for two

5. Flavours of Unity

Arbor Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton presents "Flavors of India," featuring live counters like Japanese Ramen and Shawarma Rolls, alongside regional delicacies. A celebration of unity through food!

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Nashik 

Price: ₹1600++

6. Flavours Reimagined

Laurel by Flavours
Laurel by Flavours

Laurel by Flavours offers an Indian-themed menu paired with signature mocktails. Savour Falafel Kofta Curry and Illusion Colada for a Republic Day celebration to remember.

Venue: Laurel by Flavours, Ahmedabad

Price: ₹2500 for two

7. Vibrant Gathering

Nouba, Jaipur
Nouba, Jaipur

Nouba invites you for a culinary celebration featuring Murgh Banjara Tikka and Basil Breeze mocktail. A perfect place to create memories with loved ones this Republic Day.

Venue: Nouba, Jaipur 

Price: ₹3000 for two

8. Nature Retreat

The Big Tree Cafe, Jaipur
The Big Tree Cafe, Jaipur

Enjoy a tranquil Republic Day at The Big Tree Cafe, Jaipur. Indulge in Falafel Peri Peri Hummus and BTC Punch, with a 26% discount to mark the occasion.

Venue: The Big Tree Cafe 

Price: ₹1500 for two

9. Culinary Heritage

The LaLiT New Delhi
The LaLiT New Delhi

The LaLiT New Delhi’s 24/7 Restaurant hosts a Republic Day dinner, with a menu inspired by India’s diversity. Complimentary beverages add to the patriotic ambiance.

Venue: The LaLiT New Delhi 

Price: ₹4000+

10. Grand Buffet

The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort Goa
The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort Goa

The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort in Goa offers a grand buffet featuring regional dishes. Armed Forces personnel enjoy a special 25% discount as a tribute to their service.

Venue: The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort, Goa 

Price: ₹2250+

11. Majestic Feast

Padmini - The Lalit Laxmi Vilas Palace, Udaipur
Padmini - The Lalit Laxmi Vilas Palace, Udaipur

The LaLiT Laxmi Vilas Palace offers a dinner buffet showcasing India’s culinary heritage in a regal setting. A perfect evening of flavours and elegance.

Venue: The LaLiT Laxmi Vilas Palace

Price: ₹2400+

12. Patriotic Retreat

D.A.T.A. Resorts
D.A.T.A. Resorts

Celebrate Republic Day at D.A.T.A. Resorts with luxury glamping, themed activities, and world-class amenities. A unique mix of patriotism and relaxation.

Venue: D.A.T.A. Resorts, Lonavala 

Price: ₹11,500+

