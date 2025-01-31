Exploring the delightful world of mooncakes

Mooncakes are an essential part of the Mid-Autumn Festival, symbolising unity and togetherness. These delicacies come in a variety of flavours and textures, reflecting the diverse cultures that celebrate this festival. Here’s a look at some of the most popular types of mooncakes enjoyed across Asia.

1. Cantonese-Style Mooncakes

Originating from southern China, Cantonese mooncakes have a golden, glossy crust and are filled with rich, dense pastes. The most common filling is lotus seed paste, often paired with salted egg yolks to represent the full moon. Other variations include red bean paste, mixed nuts, and even custard fillings.

2. Snow Skin Mooncakes

A modern take on traditional mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes are non-baked and have a soft, chewy texture similar to mochi. These originated in Hong Kong and come in a wide range of flavours like matcha, durian, taro, and even fruit-infused fillings. Their pastel-colored appearance makes them a favorite among younger generations.

3. Teochew-Style Mooncakes

Teochew mooncakes stand out with their flaky, layered crust, made using a technique similar to puff pastry. They are often filled with yam paste, giving them a smooth, creamy texture. Some variations also include salted egg yolks or even savory minced meat fillings.

4. Suzhou-Style Mooncakes

These mooncakes have a crispy, flaky exterior and are smaller than the Cantonese versions. They can be either sweet or savory, with popular fillings including red bean paste, pork, and ham. Their light and crunchy texture makes them a delightful alternative for those who prefer a less dense treat.

5. Hainanese Mooncakes

Hainanese mooncakes are known for their soft, thin crust and sweet fillings. They often contain ingredients like coconut, malt sugar, and sesame paste, making them a unique variation enjoyed mainly in southern China and Southeast Asia.

6. Vietnamese Mooncakes (Bánh Trung Thu)

In Vietnam, mooncakes come in two main styles: baked (bánh nướng) and sticky rice-based (bánh dẻo). Bánh nướng has a golden crust and often contains mixed nuts, dried fruits, and pork, while bánh dẻo has a chewy, glutinous rice shell with sweet fillings like lotus or mung bean paste.

Whether you prefer the traditional or modern varieties, mooncakes are a delicious way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and enjoy the rich culinary heritage they represent.