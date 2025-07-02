Trends

Exploring India’s biryani: a flavourful journey through regional delicacies

Every region in India adds its own magic to biryani — from saffron and rose water in the North to pepper and ghee in the south
If there's one dish that can start a debate at any dinner table in India, it's biryani. Ask someone where the best one comes from, and you'll get a passionate answer — often with a side of personal nostalgia. That’s the beauty of biryani: it’s not just food, it’s emotion, and every part of the country has its own way of making it.

The biryani trail

Hyderabadi biryani is probably the most famous — rich, bold and cooked dum-style with raw marinated meat layered with rice and slow-cooked in a sealed pot. You’ll often find boiled eggs and fried onions tucked in there, adding even more depth.

Then there’s the Lucknowi or Awadhi biryani — softer, more fragrant, and a little royal in its flavour. The meat and rice are cooked separately and then brought together, so the result is elegant and subtle, with notes of saffron and rose water.

Every bite of biryani across India tells a different story

Over in Kolkata, they add something unusual — a boiled potato. Yes, really. Kolkata biryani is lighter on spice, but the use of kewra water and that iconic potato make it unforgettable.

Travel south and you’ll meet the Thalassery biryani from Kerala. It’s made with a short-grain rice called kaima, and has hints of ghee, fried onions, and sometimes even coconut. It feels festive and comforting at the same time.

In Tamil Nadu, Ambur and Dindigul biryanis find a place. Ambur’s version is fiery, full of chilli heat and usually served with a brinjal curry. Dindigul biryani leans into pepper and curd, making it tangy and earthy.

Every bite of biryani across India tells a different story — of spices, soil, tradition, and love. And honestly, the best one? It’s probably the one you grew up eating.

