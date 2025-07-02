Exploring India’s biryani: a flavourful journey through regional delicacies

If there's one dish that can start a debate at any dinner table in India, it's biryani. Ask someone where the best one comes from, and you'll get a passionate answer — often with a side of personal nostalgia. That’s the beauty of biryani: it’s not just food, it’s emotion, and every part of the country has its own way of making it.

The biryani trail

Hyderabadi biryani is probably the most famous — rich, bold and cooked dum-style with raw marinated meat layered with rice and slow-cooked in a sealed pot. You’ll often find boiled eggs and fried onions tucked in there, adding even more depth.

Then there’s the Lucknowi or Awadhi biryani — softer, more fragrant, and a little royal in its flavour. The meat and rice are cooked separately and then brought together, so the result is elegant and subtle, with notes of saffron and rose water.