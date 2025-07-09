Sucker for sandwiches? Choose the healthiest sandwich bread wisely!

Is sandwich your go-to lunch meal? Then this story is for you. To make it a filling, wholesome meal, add a lot of veggies, meat and eggs, or a vegetarian protein variant like rajma beans or soya, skip on the sauces, and choose your breads. When it comes to choosing the healthiest sandwich bread, the key is to look for options that are high in fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, and low in added sugars and sodium.

How to choose the best bread?

Here's a breakdown, which all variants of bread can be a good alternative:

Sprouting grains bread: Often considered the healthiest option, sprouting grains increase the availability of nutrients and antioxidants, making them easier to digest. It's rich in fibre, protein, vitamin E, vitamin C, and beta-carotene, which can reduce inflammation and boost immunity.

But these bread may have a shorter shelf life due to fewer preservatives. Often found in the freezer section.

Whole wheat bread: Made from the entire kernel of grain (bran, germ, and endosperm), whole wheat bread retains valuable fibre and nutrients, which helps with digestion, can reduce cholesterol, and keeps you feeling full longer. Look for "100% whole wheat" or "100% whole grain" as the first ingredient to ensure you're getting the full benefits. Do check for added sugars and sodium content, as these can vary between brands.

Sourdough bread: Made through a fermentation process, which can make carbohydrates easier to digest and may even enhance nutrient availability. And if you get your hands on an authentic sourdough, it can also have a positive impact on your gut microbiome. Opt for whole grain sourdough for even more fibre and nutrients. Be wary of "sourdough" breads that contain additives or commercial yeast and aren't truly authentic.

Multigrain bread: Made with seven types of grain, this variant can only be a god source of fibre and protein only if it is made up of whole grains. Make sure to always check the ingredient list to ensure "whole grains" are listed first and that it's not made with maida or refined flours.