This new Jaipur cafe aims to usher in a new era of specialty coffee culture in India

Jaipur’s trendy Malviya Nagar is home to the much-awaited third Coffee Sutra store, a milestone in India’s growing specialty coffee culture. In 2017, famous restaurateur Dushyant Singh founded Coffee Sutra with a reputation for an excellent quality, sustainability and rooted in cultural storytelling.

Coffee Sutra opens third flagship in Jaipur

Coffee Sutra is the first brand in India to launch the Gabi Drip Master, a viral Korean pour-over gadget lauded for its well-known precision and consistency in flavour extraction. Diners enjoy a range of single-origin coffees imported globally, such as Colombian and Peru Geisha, in addition to the company’s prime global blends, all carefully roasted on-site.

The café interior, which is designed with the Jaipur royal architecture and the city's cultural art heritage in mind, incorporates the cafe’s signature royal blue and gold colour scheme to create a cosy communal environment. In addition to producing outstanding coffee, Coffee Sutra intends to build an appreciation for coffee by offering Coffee Lab workshops, masterclasses and barista training programmes.

With collaborations with brands such as Fairmont, Novotel and Jamie Oliver Kitchen, Coffee Sutra is fast emerging as an anchor of India’s new specialty coffee culture, continuing to live up to its promise of quality, authenticity and conscious living through traceable sourcing as well as eco-friendly concepts such as bamboo travel cups.

Price for two: INR 1,200