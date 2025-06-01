World Milk Day 2025: These quirky Indian milk beverages are making a comeback

When it comes to India’s milk game, there’s so much more to explore than the usual suspects like chai or a tall glass of plain doodh. Across the country, generations have been stirring, frothing, fermenting, and flavouring milk into creations that are quirky, sometimes controversial (yes, we’re looking at you, Doodh Cola), and deeply rooted in local traditions. But here’s the plot twist—some of these old-school drinks are now getting a glow-up thanks to Gen Z’s love for nostalgia with a twist. So, whether you’re looking to shake up your summer sips or revisit a childhood favourite in a trendier avatar, these are the milk drinks you didn’t know you needed.

Here’s how age-old dairy traditions are being stirred into modern-day cool