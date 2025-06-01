World Milk Day 2025: These quirky Indian milk beverages are making a comeback

When it comes to India’s milk game, there’s so much more to explore than the usual suspects like chai or a tall glass of plain doodh. Across the country, generations have been stirring, frothing, fermenting, and flavouring milk into creations that are quirky, sometimes controversial (yes, we’re looking at you, Doodh Cola), and deeply rooted in local traditions. But here’s the plot twist—some of these old-school drinks are now getting a glow-up thanks to Gen Z’s love for nostalgia with a twist. So, whether you’re looking to shake up your summer sips or revisit a childhood favourite in a trendier avatar, these are the milk drinks you didn’t know you needed.
Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like—equal parts milk and cola (usually Thums Up), served cold with ice. It sounds like something a sleep-deprived teen might invent at midnight, but it's been a summer staple for decades. Now, #doodhcola is making its way to social media reels and even fusion cafes, thanks to its creamy-fizzy kick.
Turmeric latte (aka Haldi Doodh) was your grandma’s go-to remedy for a sore throat. Today, it’s been rebranded globally as the ‘golden latte’ and costs a bomb at cafés from Brooklyn to Bandra. What’s new? Add a pinch of cinnamon, oat milk, or even a shot of espresso to give it a trendy spin.
Made with reduced milk, saffron, dry fruits, and a warming blend of spices, Masala Doodh is usually served during fast-breaking festivals like Kojagiri Purnima. It’s rich, creamy, and naturally sweet—think of it as the original milkshake that doesn’t need a blender.
Move over, protein shakes. Roasted gram flour (sattu) mixed into chilled milk with a dash of jaggery and cardamom has long been a rural superdrink. Packed with energy and gut-friendly goodness, it’s now showing up on the menus of millet cafés and farm-to-table brunch spots.
The Barbiecore drink made with chilled milk and rose syrup (Rooh Afza, if you’re doing it right), this retro treat is having a moment again. Served with crushed ice and sometimes sabja (basil) seeds, it’s the cool cousin of falooda—lighter, quicker, and irresistibly Instagrammable.
Often served warm during monsoons or cold in summers, ragi malt blends finger millet powder with milk, cardamom, and jaggery. It’s wholesome, filling, and rich in iron. If you’ve grown up dodging it, now’s a good time to rediscover its charm in a smoothie format.