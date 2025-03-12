This Pune restaurant celebrates Holi with flavours across India

The Holi special buffet Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel offers a special chance to discover India’s rich culinary diversity. Leave the known behind and set out on a culinary adventure through the country's regional specialties.

What can you expect at the Holi special buffet?

Start with Rajasthan’s cutting kanji vada or Gujarat's crackly fafda and jalebi. Proceed to Punjab's hearty pindi chole or Bihar’s earthy litti chokha. Sweet indulgences are plentiful with Madhya Pradesh’s mawa bati and Maharashtra’s puran poli. Bengal’s dainty patisapta and Tamil Nadu’s crunchy murukku provide additional textural pleasures.

Karnataka’s invigorating kosambari and Andhra's sweet boorelu give opposite flavours. Finish with Gujarat's rich doodh pak or Tamil Nadu’s fragrant paal payasam. Feast emulates India’s colourful Holi spirit providing a genuine culinary experience.