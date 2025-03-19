Are microbreweries, artisanal cheese, and home chefs changing the way we view food?

Gone are the days when dining out meant choosing between a chain restaurant or a fine-dining establishment. Across cities, a hyperlocal revolution is brewing—literally. The rise of this trend/phenomenon is driven by a growing appetite for authenticity, sustainability, and connection. Consumers are increasingly prioritising quality over quantity, opting for handcrafted goods that tell a story—whether it’s a beer brewed with locally grown hops or a cheese aged in a Himalayan cave. The hyperlocal movement is not just a passing trend; it’s a return to mindful eating, where flavour, origin, and craftsmanship take centre stage.
Microbreweries
The craft beer movement has gained immense momentum, with microbreweries sprouting in urban hubs and smaller towns alike. No longer just an imported indulgence, locally brewed beers now dominate menus, offering experimental flavours infused with indigenous ingredients—think mango-infused IPAs, Himalayan barley stouts, or cardamom-spiced ales. These breweries aren’t just about the drink; they’re creating a community, offering tasting sessions, brewery tours, and limited-edition seasonal releases that keep beer enthusiasts coming back for more.
Artisanal cheese
Once limited to imports, premium cheese is now being crafted in small batches by Indian cheesemakers who are blending European techniques with regional flavours. From creamy Brie made in Himachal to smoky Gouda from Tamil Nadu, the country is witnessing a dairy renaissance. Kodai Cheese is one such brand from Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Artisanal cheeses, often produced on sustainable farms, are finding their way onto restaurant menus, gourmet stores, and even farmers’ markets, pairing beautifully with fresh breads, wine, and locally sourced charcuterie.
Home chefs
As foodies seek authentic and intimate dining experiences, home chefs, supper clubs and pop up dining are stepping up to fill the gap. Social media platforms and online delivery networks have made it easier than ever for passionate cooks to turn their kitchens into business hubs. British Indian chef, Sohini Banerjee who hails from Kolkata, curates regional delicacies from West Bengal. She hosts intimate supper clubs in London as well as in Kolkata. From traditional Bengali paturi to handcrafted sushi, culinary entrepreneurs like Sohini are celebrating regional flavours while adding their personal touch. Pop-up dining experiences, curated meal boxes, and supper clubs are making home-cooked food the new gourmet.