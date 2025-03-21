This Goa restaurant roll out a special Sunday luncheon menu

Novotel Goa Panjim’s Nora's Cantina has launched a new Sunday luncheon menu offering a leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience. The menu combines international dishes with Goan local flavours making it a multicultural and interesting food experience.

Guests may start with crisp Crudités Tomato Bocconcini Salad and Ensalada Rústica. Live stations provide Chicken Rissois with Balchao and Lamb Petiscos with Tomato Salsa. The nacho station has avocado exotic vegetables cheese sauce and different salsas.

Shepherd's Pie, Paella and Española Verduras are main courses. A live quesadilla station is also available. Grills have lamb, rosemary, chicken, jerk spice mackerel peri peri, and Arabic kebabs.

Desserts offer a sweet finish with Deep-fried Choux, Carrot Walnut Cake and Sicilian Cannoli. This unique Sunday lunch at Nora’s Cantina offers a fusion of flavours live cooking and hospitality warmth ideal for family and friends.

INR 2,199++. Sundays, 1 pm – 4 pm. At Novotel Goa Panjim.