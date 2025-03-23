This Bhubaneswar hotel curates a special menu celebrating Navratri with a scrumptious vegetarian thali

LYFE Hotels Bhubaneswar will celebrate the festival of Navratri with a carefully curated vegetarian thali. From March 30 to April 7, diners are welcome at LYFE Kitchen for an authentic culinary journey while paying respect to the traditional dietary prohibitions of the sacred period.

Navratri Thali serves a wonderful rich flavour profile starting with a light Chhena Pana welcome drink. The appetiser Sabudana Tikki is accompanied by a range of sides such as Tomato Chutney, Coriander Chutney and Cucumber Raita. Chhena Tarkari, Arbi Masala Aloo, Hing Dhaniya Kuttu, Atta ka Puri, Mirchi Kuta and Samak Rice Pulao each one carefully prepared to maintain authenticity and taste. To round off the meal, the thali has the traditional Indian dessert Rasmalai.

INR 895++. From March 30 – April 7. At LYFE Kitchen, LYFE Hotels Bhubaneswar.