The digital food revolution: AI and social media’s impact on eating trends

AI-driven algorithms are revolutionising the way individuals select what they consume. Customised nutrition apps step into individual preferences, dietary restrictions, and wellness objectives to offer specially tailored meal plans.

These sophisticated AI algorithms take various parameters such as caloric intake, macronutrient balance, and even genetic information to offer customized dietary recommendations. While this technology can ensure healthier diets, there is still a concern regarding excessive dependence on AI recommendations, which may not always match expert advice.