This Mumbai café launches its all-new mango menu this summer

Escape the Mumbai heat and indulge in the king of fruits at Muttuswami Cafe. This beloved South Indian eatery has unveiled a delectable Mango Menu available throughout May. Prepare your tastebuds for a vibrant celebration of all things mango.

What can you expect on the menu?

Cool down with a velvety Aamras or the tangy zest of Aam Pana. For a spiced delight try the traditional Panakam. Savoury cravings are also catered for with crispy Onion Ring Pakoras and the ever-popular Mangalore Goli Bajji each boasting a playful hint of mango. And to perfectly complement this fruity feast, enjoy a refreshing glass of Sambaram, their signature South Indian buttermilk.

Chef Manohar explains this special menu is designed to showcase the versatility of mangoes from their smooth sweetness to their delightful tang. Whether you are a devoted mango enthusiast or simply seeking a unique culinary adventure Muttuswami Cafe's Mango Menu promises a memorable summer experience. Head down and let the mango magic begin.