Soul of Japan on a plate

A two-time Chef of the Year awardee, recognised by culinary legends Marco Pierre White and Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Vikramjit Roy is celebrated for his mastery of Japanese cuisine, innovative cooking techniques, and artistic presentation. Recently, Park Hyatt in Banjara Hills hosted a special Japanese pop-up, Ryoko Classics, at Rika — curated by none other than Chef Vikramjit himself.

At Ryoko Classics, Chef Vikramjit reimagined traditional Japanese flavours through a modern, avant-garde lens. Using the finest ingredients and precision-driven techniques, he crafted a menu that was as visually stunning as it was flavourful.

Speaking about the pop-up, he said, “At Ryoko Classics, it’s a thoughtful reinterpretation of traditional Japanese flavours — delicate, clean, yet full of character. Every dish represents a journey — from its origin to where I’ve taken it. I’ve blended traditional Japanese methods like curing, aging, and subtle fermentation with aesthetics and layered flavours. The goal is to preserve the soul of Japanese cuisine while expressing it through a fresh, creative lens.”

The evening unfolded with a delicious spread. The first course featured raw seafood and pillowy-soft bread — starting strong with Scallop Carpaccio, where thinly sliced scallops were dressed in a uni emulsion that set the bar high. But what followed was equally exciting. Shokupan, a Hokkaido-style stuffed milk bread, surprised us with its combination of caramelised onions paired with miso butter, chicken pâté, and Akadashi miso lamb broth. It was unexpected — and utterly divine.

From the appetizers, we sampled Crispy Avocado and Water Chestnuts with Snow Peas, which brought a refreshing crunch and balance. From the grill, the Lamb Loin with Beansprouts was perfectly cooked and seasoned. For mains, the Chicken Teriyaki and Chicken Teppanyaki Fried Rice delivered on comfort and satisfaction.

The dessert highlight? A Peanut Butter Tart that was not only indulgent but also healthy. The chef explained that the tart’s base was made from buckwheat — making it gluten-free, fibre-rich, and full of essential minerals.

The experience was rounded off with a drinks menu that included standouts like the Chili Negroni — a bold twist on the classic, where chilli-infused gin blended with Aperol and house-made aromatic vermouth for a perfectly balanced, spicy sip.

Reflecting on his culinary journey, Chef Vikramjit shared, “It’s been humbling — from peeling vegetables to leading kitchens and being recognised by legends like Marco Pierre White and Sanjeev Kapoor. The journey has always been about learning, evolving, and staying honest to the craft.”

He also reminisced about his most cherished food memory, “Eating freshly steamed momos with my family in the hills as a child. That memory still defines my understanding of comfort, warmth, and flavour.”

When asked if he plans to open a restaurant in Hyderabad, he smiled and said, “Hyatt as a brand is deeply committed to crafting unique culinary experiences across its properties, and it’s exciting to see Park Hyatt Hyderabad pushing boundaries with Asian cuisine. While I’m currently focused on building something meaningful with Hyatt India, collaborations like this pop-up allow us to bring a taste of that journey to new cities.”

For Chef Vikramjit, the kitchen is his sanctuary, “What I love most is creating a melting pot. When you cook around the world and explore cultures, you notice beautiful similarities. Creating a natural intersection of different culinary traditions, while staying true to each, is where I find joy. It’s where everything comes together — flavour, colour, emotion, and story. It’s my meditative moment before the guest takes the first bite.”

And that’s exactly what the experience was — an elevated, multi-sensory journey where every dish told a story, blending authenticity with bold creativity.

Story by Reshmi Chakravorty