Head to this Mysore restaurant for a scrumptious Mother’s Day Brunch

Grand Mercure Mysore is extending a warm invitation to celebrate all the wonderful mothers with a delightful brunch at their all-day dining restaurant La Uppu. This Mother’s Day, treat your beloved mums to a special afternoon of bonding and brunching.

What can you expect at the brunch?

Prepare to bask in a relaxed atmosphere while indulging in gourmet dishes from a truly delectable menu lovingly curated by the talented Chef Pradip Kumar Pani and his dedicated team. Food enthusiasts can look forward to feasting on signature creations including the comforting Maa Ki Dal, the flavourful Sarso Ka Saag, the rustic Pind da Kukad and the heartwarming Aloo Murgir Jhol.

Make your way to the Grand Mercure Mysore this Sunday for a divine selection of dishes all crafted with love and the very finest ingredients. As a special token of appreciation for all the incredible mothers they will enjoy an exclusive 50% discount on the brunch. Don’t miss this opportunity to create cherished memories with your mum this Mother’s Day.

INR 1,199++. May 11, 1-4 pm. At La Uppu, Grand Mercure Mysore.