The history of Rooh Afza: From unani tonic to iconic summer drink

Rooh Afza, the vibrant red syrup beloved across the Indian subcontinent, began its journey in 1907 in Delhi. It was formulated by Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed, a practitioner of Unani medicine, who wanted to create a herbal tonic to combat the sweltering North Indian summers. The name Rooh Afza, meaning “soul refresher” in Persian, perfectly captured its intended effect: to cool the body, aid digestion, and restore energy during the heat.
Crafted using a blend of natural ingredients—such as rose petals, kewra, mint, coriander, orange, spinach, and sandalwood—Rooh Afza was initially sold through his Hamdard clinic as a medicinal syrup. Its formulation reflected a deep understanding of traditional herbs with cooling properties, based on Unani principles of balancing bodily humors.
After the Partition of India in 1947, Rooh Afza’s journey took on a new dimension. Hakim Majeed’s sons divided the Hamdard legacy: one branch remained in India as Hamdard India, while another was established in Pakistan by Hakim Mohammad Said, eventually followed by Hamdard Bangladesh. Despite political boundaries, Rooh Afza remained a common cultural thread, present on tables across South Asia.
Rooh Afza gained popularity not just for its herbal benefits, but also for its versatility. It was quickly adopted into home kitchens and street-side stalls—used in chilled milk, falooda, desserts, or simply with cold water. Its association with Ramadan grew strong, as it became a favorite drink for breaking the fast during iftar, offering instant hydration and energy.
Today, Rooh Afza holds a nostalgic place in many hearts. The old-fashioned glass bottle, the unmistakable floral aroma, and its deep red hue evoke memories of childhood summers and festive gatherings. In a world flooded with synthetic beverages, Rooh Afza endures as a symbol of tradition, resilience, and shared heritage across generations.