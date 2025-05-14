The history of Rooh Afza: From unani tonic to iconic summer drink

Crafted using a blend of natural ingredients—such as rose petals, kewra, mint, coriander, orange, spinach, and sandalwood—Rooh Afza was initially sold through his Hamdard clinic as a medicinal syrup. Its formulation reflected a deep understanding of traditional herbs with cooling properties, based on Unani principles of balancing bodily humors.

After the Partition of India in 1947, Rooh Afza’s journey took on a new dimension. Hakim Majeed’s sons divided the Hamdard legacy: one branch remained in India as Hamdard India, while another was established in Pakistan by Hakim Mohammad Said, eventually followed by Hamdard Bangladesh. Despite political boundaries, Rooh Afza remained a common cultural thread, present on tables across South Asia.