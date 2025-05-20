Local ice cream alternatives and what makes them unique

Kulfi

One of the most iconic Indian alternatives is kulfi. Unlike Western ice cream, which is churned to incorporate air and make it light and creamy, kulfi is traditionally made by slowly simmering milk until it thickens and reduces significantly. This dense base is then flavoured with cardamom, saffron, pistachios, or mango, and frozen in metal moulds. The result is a rich, creamy dessert with a chewy texture and concentrated flavour. Because kulfi is not whipped, it lacks the airiness of ice cream, making it more intense and satisfying per bite. Its preparation method, rooted in Mughal kitchens, gives it a unique identity among global frozen desserts.

Gelato

Another distinct alternative is gelato, Italy’s contribution to the world of frozen treats. While similar in ingredients to ice cream, gelato uses more milk and less cream, and typically contains little to no egg yolks. It is churned at a slower speed, incorporating less air and resulting in a denser, silkier texture. Gelato is also served at slightly warmer temperatures than ice cream, allowing its flavours to shine more vividly. Whether it's a scoop of hazelnut (nocciola) or a refreshing lemon (limone), gelato focuses on purity of flavour and artisanal preparation.