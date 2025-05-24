Experience a Dragon Boat feast with coastal views and Cantonese flair in Mumbai

This Dragon Boat Festival, experience a culinary journey steeped in heritage at The Oriental Blossom, located at Hotel Marine Plaza on Marine Drive. From 29th to 31st May 2025, the restaurant is presenting a festival-inspired menu that draws from the rich traditions of Cantonese cuisine, served with elegance by the bay.

Celebrate Cantonese traditions with a special menu

The limited-time menu features over 50 curated soups, each offering a unique flavour profile and cultural resonance. Diners can begin with handmade dim sum, such as delicate Har gow prawn dumplings, and continue to mains that showcase bold, refined flavours—from the deep umami of Chimney Soup simmered in a traditional copper pot to dishes like Kung pao lamb and Stir-fried duck with oriental vegetables.

A standout is the Zongzi-inspired Chicken pot rice, a fragrant blend of sticky rice, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and chicken, gently steamed in tribute to the festival’s most iconic dish.

Seafood options such as Crackling fried squid and lobster in Cantonese sauce sit alongside vegetarian offerings like Stuffed tofu in chilli garlic sauce and oriental vegetables in black bean sauce, ensuring something for every palate.

To end the meal, diners can indulge in sweet dishes like Coconut blossom with ice cream or a twist on a classic—Kahlua tiramisu.