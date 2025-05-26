This premium specialty coffee label launches its e-commerce platform

Coffeeverse, the premium speciality coffee brand behind Ahmedabad's Roastery Cultúr, has launched its new e-commerce platform. The pivotal move aims to deliver an unparalleled coffee experience across India, sourcing 100% single-origin Arabica beans from Chikmagalur, Coorg and Tamil Nadu.

Coffeeverse launches e-commerce platform bringing speciality coffee to your door

The expansion includes plans for availability on Amazon, Nature’s Basket and Homeground, plus new physical locations in Goa, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Coffeeverse offers Coffee Beans, Ground Coffee and Instant Pours, with popular choices like Cappuccino Blend and Anaerobic Fermented Naturals. Each month, two micro-lots will be released alongside seasonal blends. They also provide brewing equipment such as French Presses and Aeropresses.

A core initiative is ‘Women in Coffee’, collaborating with industry leaders like Komal Sable and Chandini Purnesh, supporting sustainability and equity. Shikhar Pattani, Founder of Coffeeverse, stated, “Our focus is on delivering freshly roasted coffee, premium brewing equipment, and the knowledge to enhance every coffee experience.”

Coffeeverse also brings customer education through blogs and workshops, alongside eco-friendly packaging.